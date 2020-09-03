Duffy delivers as Ireland mix the old with the new in Kenny's first game

Bulgaria 1 Republic of Ireland 1

New era, maybe, but we've seen this script before. Ireland fall behind, Ireland equalise at the death thanks to a towering header fro a setpiece. The 1-1 draw is both the meat and the spuds when it comes to the Republic's diet but there was some gravy on offer here too.

The visitors played plenty of ball. Over 600 passes in all. Stephen Kenny's imprint was obvious in that approach, in the formation, in the pressing and in his team selection. It was far from perfect but it would have been tough to take had Bozhidar Kraev's 56th-minute opener taken the points.

Shane Duffy's late, late goal doesn't just give Kenny a positive result from his first game in charge of the senior side, it goes down as a valuable point on day one of a new Nations league campaign that will offer one team in the group a back door to the World Cup.

It also generates some momentum ahead of next month's Euro 2020 playoff in Slovakia. Not a bad evening's work, then, for Kenny and his coaching staff who get to impart their ideas to the squad for a few more days now ahead of Sunday's visit of Finland to Dublin.

His appointment brought with it the promise of change and Kenny delivered on the growing swell of hope and expectation just over an hour before kick-off with a 4-3-3- team selection that was equal parts exciting and courageous and yet largely expected.

The manager had flagged the choice of goalkeeper and, in a way, the selection of Matt Doherty over Seamus Coleman. James McCarthy, playing his first game for Ireland in four years, had been talked up as the best Irish midfielder of his generation.

Hendrick was close to a lock despite no competitive football in six months and Hourihane was commonly deemed to be just ahead of Robbie Brady in the queue for the left midfield berth. It was the front trio where conjecture had really trumped confident predictions.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny greets Robbie Brady, left, as coach Keith Andrews greets John Egan, right, following the UEFA Nations League B match between Bulgaria and Republic of Ireland at Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria. Picture: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Would anyone have been shocked if they had gone with Shane Long flanked by James McClean and Callum Robinson? Probably not but giving a debut to Idah and including Aaron Connolly and Callum O'Dowda either side of him were big calls and clear statements of intent.

Four of those held in reserve - Coleman, McClean, Brady and Long – have 255 caps between them and yet seven of this XI started Mick McCarthy's last game, at home to Denmark last November so there was a thread of consistency allied to a sense of radical change.

That's a neat trick.

It wasn't just about personnel and formation. Ireland's centre-backs have spent too much time with the chalk from their own penalty area on their boots. The line was much higher here, which Bulgaria profited from at times, but it added to the sense of confidence and intent.

The visitors kicked off and gave away the ball after only five passes, Duffy's discomfort on the ball conceding possession and a free, but the determination to play carried through a first-half in which they had 57% possession and racked up almost 300 passes with a 93% success rate.

It wasn't perfect but it was revolutionary in an Irish context.

Bulgaria defended intelligently and in numbers, threatening on the counter. Galin Ivanov might have opened the scoring with a header, from a free, and Spas Delev should have done better when put through with a delightful long diagonal ball.

Ireland had their moments too and that youthful front three was central to them. Idah produced some exceptional touches to link up play despite some close attention, O'Dowda threatened regularly with his directness and Connolly showed a predator's instinct with two half-chances.

Adam Idah of Republic of Ireland and Kristian Dimitrov of Bulgaria during the UEFA Nations League B match between Bulgaria and Republic of Ireland at Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria. Picture: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

There was the hint of a possible penalty when Duffy went down under a clumsy Kristian Dimitrov challenge but Connolly continued to be the greatest threat to after the break to a Bulgarian side that opened the scoring shortly before the hour.

It was the type of goal that the new Ireland would die for. And a goal that will kill them.

Todor Nedelev slotted a sublime ball through the two centre-backs and Bozhidir Kraev, left to his own devices by Duffy and John Egan, finished low under Randolph's legs. It was bad defending but it all came about because Hourihane's poor pass was so easily intercepted in midfield.

Ireland struggled with their shape and their attack through the last half-hour as the lack of competitive games and match fitness told and, if they reverted to type to rescue the point, then Kenny will hardly care about that.

Bulgaria: G Georgiev; S Popov, P Zanez, K Dimitrov, A Nedyalkov; K Malinov, G Kostadinov, G Ivanov; B Kraev, S Delev, T Nedelev.

Substitutes: B Karagaren for Delev (76); P Galabov for Zanev (79).

Republic of Ireland: D Randolph; M Doherty, S Duffy, J Egan, E Stevens; J Hendrick, J McCarthy, C Hourihane; C O'Dowda, A Idah, A Connolly.

Substitutes: R Brady for McCarthy (70); C Robinson for O'Dowda (74); S Long for Idah (77).

Referee: Manuel Schuettengruber (Aut).

First Impressions: Kenny will find Duffy's leadership so important

Ciarán Kennedy

Duffy steps up

A familiar scene as Shane Duffy steps up and heads home in injury time to save a point. It wasn’t his greatest goal in an Ireland shirt, but his determination to win the ball salvaged Ireland a result in Sofia.

Duffy found himself out of position for Bulgaria’s goal earlier in the second half and was clearly keen to make amends. As Robbie Brady whipped in a corner he muscled himself into space - even shoving team-mate Shane Long out of his way - to head home.

Kenny will find that type of leadership far more important that any slip-up at the other end of the pitch.

Randolph keeps calm

We’ve had a lot of talk about the promise in attack and the new direction this Ireland team may take, but whatever happens under Kenny, Darren Randolph will remain a hugely important player.

With Ireland keen to play a high line in Sofia they were occasionally exposed by a direct ball over the top, and the marking for Bozhidar Kraev’s opening goal was hugely disappointing, with the No 9 finding himself in acres of space between Ireland’s two centre backs.

Generally Randolph was quick off the mark to snuff out any danger, and in the first half and shot off his line to heading the ball into space when under pressure. It’s good to know there’s a cool head watching over things at the back.

McCarthy out of step

With so many young players on the pitch, Kenny will be frustrated midfielders Jeff Hendrick and James McCarthy didn’t impose themselves on the game more. Granted, both came into the game lacking match sharpness. Hendrick played no football after the Premiership season was suspended while McCarthy - winning his first cap since October 2016 - had been in and out of the Crystal Palace team since returning from long-term injury. It was no surprise he was the first player hooked. The 29-year-old was missing for long periods and stepped out of position in the build-up to Bulgaria’s goal, opening up the space behind him.