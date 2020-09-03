Sofia player ratings: Connolly Ireland's brightest spark

Darren Randolph 7: No clean sheet for the Bray man. Seemed to have added to his game as a sweeper-keeper and quick distribution, especially in the first period. Easily dealt with Nedelev’s long-range free-kick in the 49th minute. There was little he could do for Bozhidar Kraev’s goal.

Matt Doherty 6: The big talking point was that the new Spurs man started ahead of skipper Seamus Coleman. Was involved in more attacking positions than having to defend. But did not get the crosses into the danger zones when well positioned.

Shane Duffy 6: The new Celtic player was handed the captain's armband in Coleman’s absence. But was badly caught out by Kraev spinning off him for Bulgaria’s goal. Did not get the purchase from two headers off corners in either half. It was third time lucky with a fantastic injury-time headed equaliser.

John Egan 6: Now Duffy’s preferred partner in the heart of the Irish defence, the Sheffield United player was too far apart from his team-mate for Kraev’s goal. Tested Georgi Georgiev from distance just after the hour.

Enda Stevens 6: Now established as the first choice left-back. Very harshly booked for a 21st-minute challenge on Nedelev. Combined with Connolly at times, over-lapping. Almost set up O’Dowda right on half-time with a fine cut-back.

Jeff Hendrick 6: The new Newcastle United player was always willing to support the attack. But he had to drop deep several times to pick up the ball. Lack of match fitness showed after the break following his Burnley departure.

James McCarthy 5: Nearly four years since his last cap (October 2016), the Crystal Palace midfielder sat in front of the back four. After being an injury worry, he looked off the pace of the game. Seemed to take a knock early on. Withdrawn with 20 minutes to go.

Conor Hourihane 6: Got the nod alongside Hendrick in central midfield. Gave away possession for the Bulgaria goal. Linked well on the left flank with Stephens and Connolly. Dropped back to cover the defence after McCarthy’s substitution.

Aaron Connolly 7: Ireland’s best attacking option in only a second international start for the Galway man. Deployed on the left of the front three. Spurned a great chance in the 13th minute when flashing a shot across goal. Brought a 52nd-minute save out of Bulgaria’s netminder Georgiev.

Adam Idah 6: A full international debut for the Norwich striker. He held the ball well under pressure from both Zanev and Dimitrov, trying to interplay with the midfield. But was crowded out at times. Replaced by Shane Long late on.

Callum O'Dowda 6: Chosen as the right point of the attack. Failed to take a great opportunity on the stroke of half-time. Went past opponents well several times but no end product. His influence waned after the interval. Subbed off with 16 minutes remaining.

SUBS: Robbie Brady 6 (for McCarthy 70 mins). His set-piece delivery from the corner provided the assist for Duffy’s injury-time equaliser.

Callum Robinson 6 (for O’Dowda 74 mins). Tried to get involved with a series of shots that failed to find the mark.

Shane Long (for Idah 77 mins) (not on long enough to mark)