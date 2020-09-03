Familiar result but signs Ireland are trying to do things differently

Making his point with a purpose

Stephen Kenny wasn’t exactly keeping his cards close to his chest over the last few days when he spoke about how Matt Doherty had been underappreciated by previous Ireland managers.

So he wasn’t making a point for the sake of it by deciding to drop captain Seamus Coleman for Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing.

This was a decision that had been coming for some time – predecessors Mick McCarthy and Martin O’Neill had justifiable reasons to act decisively but failed to do so.

The latter continually referred to Coleman as Ireland’s only world-class player while McCarthy decided after barely an hour of an away game to Gibraltar that the pair couldn’t operate on the right side together, with Doherty in a more advanced winger role.

Injury and suspension only offered Doherty a way back into the Ireland starting XI but for Kenny it would appear that he is now in possession of the position.

There was no attempt at a fudge for the new Ireland boss, by shoehorning both into the side and perhaps disrupting the balance with Doherty on the opposite flank.

An indication of why Doherty was picked ahead of his close friend came in the 41st minute when he broke into the box to meet a cross at the back with a header which he failed to direct on target after a late deflection.

His influence waned after the break as Ireland struggled until injury-time to find an equaliser.

Mix and match of youthful promise

Aaron Connolly should have opened his international account in the 14th minute when he showed exactly the kind of characteristics which prompted Kenny to start him. Except the one which mattered most: composure with the finish.

The 20-year-old Galwegian was alert and tenacious to steal possession as Bulgaria sloppily tried to play out from the back.

The high line and desire to pressurise from the front almost led to the perfect start but after a clever nutmeg Connolly was unable to find the target with his curled effort.

But he wasn’t deterred from that point. He continually tried to create openings with his direct running and it was his clever link-up play with debutant Adam Idah which almost gave Ireland the lead seven minutes into the second half.

As he did all evening, Idah was sharp with his thinking and execution. When the ball needed to be held up to bring teammates into play he did so. When a first-time pass was required to keep the move going, he realised the advantage.

So his clever first-time flick for Connolly, who got close to him through the middle rather than remaining adrift on the wing, gave the Brighton forward a sight of goal which, again, he couldn’t make the most of.

But these were signs of promise from a youthful partnership that will, in time, hopefully become far more potent.

Deficiencies that cannot be ignored

Drawing away from home after conceding a sloppy goal that could so easily have been avoided had an agonising familiarity to it.

But this performance didn’t offer up the same sort of turgid dread that has accompanied so many of these nights.

Ireland tried to do things differently. Not content with simply offering up possession and attempting to suffocate opponents into submission, there were early signs of a renewed confidence.

But when Todor Nedev slid a simple pass into Bozhidar Kraev and the forward slotted through the legs of Darren Randolph Ireland were hit with a sucker punch.

It looked to be a blow they couldn’t recover from until Shane Duffy nicked a deserved leveller in injury-time.

This was a game Ireland were in command of until that Kraev set-back.

Control and confidence are not traits that we have been used to but the ease at which Bulgaria could cut through the heart of the team will be a major worry and something Kenny will have to work on.

James McCarthy returned in the defensive midfield role but whether he has the ability – or possesses the willingness – to build play is another factor to be considered.

Four years after his last start, this was a reminder of his limitations. They could be overlooked before but under Kenny, who demands ownership of the ball as much as possible, such deficiencies cannot be ignored.