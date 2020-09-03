Stephen Kenny's quest for style and success faces first test in Sofia

Michel, the cultured Real Madrid and Spain midfielder, once spent an afternoon staring in horror at the object of his desires sailed back and forth over his head at Lansdowne Road. Thirty-one years later and the plan is to replace the Irish reliance on the long ball with lofty ambitions.

The new gaffer hasn't been shy in declaring his twin-tracked approach: qualify for major tournaments and do it while playing a brand of football that puts the boot into this country's reputation for physical prowess and aerial assaults.

Let's be clear: Ireland played some good, attractive football before the Charlton era and at times since. The national side has also made it to a pair of World Cups and three European Championships but those two ambitions haven't always coincided.

Still, if you're gonna aim then aim high.

“Sometimes I answer questions too honestly but it’s not a deliberate strategy,” said Stephen Kenny. “Maybe it's not wise. Maybe other people are wiser than me, you know, that’s quite a problem. I do believe that we have a lot of potential coming through the ranks.

“We've got a lot of good players, exciting players, exciting attacking players coming through. We had a lot of good players in the squad already before I was appointed and it's a huge honour really to manage this group. A huge privilege. We want to do the best that we can.”

Kenny's positivity and clarity of purpose should go down as his first win, regardless of what happens tonight, given the Republic haven't beaten a team of note in competitive action since catching Wales with a James McClean sucker punch in Cardiff almost three years ago.

There certainly is talent coming through. He has facilitated that himself with the U21s, but Adam Idah has yet to score a league goal for Norwich City, Aaron Connolly has found the net once every six games for Brighton and Jayson Molumby spent last season with Millwall in the Championship.

Potential is one thing, end product another.

There are other sources of optimism. The transfers secured by Jeff Hendrick, Matt Doherty and Shane Duffy can only further the collective mood this week and the returns to the squad of both James McCarthy and Harry Arter add to the midfield options.

Jeff Hendrick. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

McCarthy reported to Dublin last Sunday with a bruised leg on Sunday but Kenny has declared everyone who travelled to the Bulgarian capital to be fit and ready for selection and the Crystal Palace midfielder will surely anchor the midfield if that's the case.

Kenny tends to answer footballing questions honestly, and at length, and his admiration for McCarthy has been obvious this week. Talk of tactical flexibility has been rife but the only question in that sense is whether Ireland go with a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3.

A back four is a given, the new boss going so far earlier this year to describe the unit that faced Denmark in Dublin last November as one of the ten best in Europe. Matt Doherty deputised for a suspended Seamus Coleman that night, by the way.

Which of them will get the nod here? Kenny says he will only pick his team today but both doesn't seem likely.

As for midfielders or forwards, well, take your pick. Hendrick and Hourihane are a good shout with Idah and Long the two perceived front runners in the race to be centre-forward but Kenny has confirmed that he will pick a formation that suits the players, not the other way around.

Whatever the personnel, the aim is to push higher up the park than recent Irish sides. That alone is to be welcomed and the desire to take the game to opponents will be replicated when in possession. Courage on the ball is needed now.

“You can't say you're going to dominate for 90 minutes against really good, quality teams,” said Kenny, “but, yeah, it's a great opportunity ... to go and play well against Bulgaria who are revitalised under their new coach.”

The hosts endured a rotten 2019, their awful form on the pitch put in the shade by events off it when their fans subjected England's black players to a torrent of racist abuse during a game which the visitors won 6-0 at tonight's venue.

Ivelin Popov, the veteran who confronted the perpetrators that night, is among the players no longer in a squad that has since been taken over by Georgi Dermendzhiev. A raft of younger players have been introduced, most of them from the domestic league.

Kenny, as you would expect, reeled off half-a-dozen dangermen to watch out for. Duly noted, but Ismail Isa, Bozhidar Kraev and Spas Delev are not the calibre of names that will strike fear into any Irish viewers tuning in on radio or on TV.

“They have really tightened up,” said the Irish boss. “They are very hard working. They were a very open team who conceded a lot of goals in the (Euro 2020) campaign but (Dermendzhiev) has come in and made them very compact and a counter attacking team with speed on the break.”

Ireland are in no position to look down on anyone just now but this looks a decent place for the Kenny era to start given the hostility that England experienced at the Vasil Levski National Stadium will be replaced by the sound of silence and the sight of empty stands.

And this isn't just a dry run for the long journey that hopefully lies ahead. What better way to prepare for October's Euro 2020 playoff in Slovakia than with a game in eastern Europe on a balmy night with temperatures in their low 20s?

We have been warned not to expect anything too radical but Kenny has also described himself as an impatient man.

A positive result and clear signs of evolution would make for a good first night's work.