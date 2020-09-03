Trio of transfers feed into good vibes as Republic open campaign in Bulgaria

The consensus is that Stephen Kenny has taken the reigns at an opportune time.

Players of serious talent and real potential are again filtering through the underage systems after too many years of drought and that has been reflected in the additions of Adam Idah and Jayson Molumby to the senior squad for the first time this week.

Other assets have been revalued. Shane Duffy has completed his loan deal to Celtic after being shunted down the queue at Brighton & Hove Albion, Matt Doherty has swapped Wolves for Spurs and Jeff Hendrick has opted for the warm embrace of Newcastle United after the romance cooled with Burnley.

All three can be key figures in Kenny's new dawn so their upturn in fortunes is to be welcomed. Hendrick bagged his first hour in the black and white stripes, and his first bit of proper football in six months, in a pre-season friendly defeat of Barnsley at the weekend.

It was wet and it was windy and it was only the club's Darsley Park training ground but it was a first step.

“I'm delighted, first-off. I've talked about it being such a big club. I know the fans won't be in for the first few games or whatever it is, but it's something new for me, something different. I'm 28, I've only played for two different clubs, so it's a new challenge and I'm looking forward to it.”

Hendrick wasn't bothered by the furore over the attempted takeover of the club by the Saudis, or the still live possibility that any prospective new owners may look for an upgrade on current manager Steve Bruce.

Jeff Hendrick. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

What's important for Hendrick right now is that his limbo at Burnley, where he rejected a contract extension and then sat out the Premier League's Project Restart, is over and that, after talk of interest from AC Milan and Celtic, his situation is resolved.

“It was coming all year really. It just happened with the Covid stuff that we were all in contract negotiations and we couldn't get to an agreement. Then when it came to the end of lockdown and they got back training, we were out of contract in ten days.

“I said this only recently and would stand by it: it was hard to say we can't finish the season off but we had to do the right thing for ourselves. If we had got a bad injury we wouldn't have been covered, we wouldn't have got a contract anywhere.”

Doherty's move to Tottenham Hotspur was confirmed on Sunday, the same day the Ireland squad met up. Duffy's decision to swap the Premier League for the SPL was made official after the Republic squad had already arrived in Sofia for their Nations League game.

Duffy had reported interest from West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion but the Derryman opted to link up with the club he supported as a boy and pitch in with the bid to claim a record tenth league title in a row.

Neil Lennon, his new manager, has described Duffy as a warrior.

"He's excited,” said Hendrick. “He's a Celtic fan. It's a massive club, a massive fan base. It's gonna be different for him. He's used to English football, but going up there will be great for him.

“He's going to be loved, he's a great player and gives everything to the team, and those fans up there that's what they want to see, and 10 in a row would be something special for him.”

Also on the move yesterday was former Dundalk and Preston North End winger Daryl Horgan who left Hibernians for Wycombe Wanderers. The Buckinghamshire club will play in the Championship for the first time this season after securing promotion from League One via the playoffs.