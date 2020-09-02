Empty ice baths and serving your own food: the Covid protocols around Bulgaria v Ireland

No fans. Ice baths drained of water. And jacuzzis and pools in those stadiums luxurious enough to have them. No mascots. No dancers or musicians during the interval and, while the players can swap shirts, Uefa would really rather they don't.

It's football without the fripperies.

There are upsides to all this, the old 'silver linings' we've all hoped to find through these strange times. Among them is the stipulation in Uefa's 31-page 'Return to Play' protocol that teams can only bring a maximum of 10 official delegates with them.

Not much room for the blazers, then. Any FAI officials who have travelled to Sofia this week will have been told to keep their distance from the players and staff and not just in the stadium. Ideally, they shouldn't be travelling in the same party or staying in the same hotel.

Know your place, lads.

Numbers inside the stadium depend on individual government guidelines but teams are restricted to a collective of just 45. That includes players, coaches and a support staff that now numbers a Medical Liaison Officer and a Protocol Compliance officer.

These are football's essential workers.

We've already seen a consequence of this with Stephen Kenny limiting his squad to just 23 players for this week's games against Bulgaria and Finland. Any more and they would have been denied access to the pitch or the sheds. Rules are rules.

The aim “is to minimise the amount of contact between the different groups involved in the match to reduce the possibility of any cross-contagion between groups, and therefore to limit the number of people that need to be tested and the frequency of this testing,” says Uefa.

Everything has been covered, from travel and accommodation procedures to who can go where in the venues. Pre-match warm-ups now start earlier than usual in a bid to reduce the amount of time players spend together in confined spaces.

Some parts make more sense than others.

The only thing 'new' to Stephen Kenny's players this week has been the flying and that has been streamlined too. Uefa's recommendation is that charter flights are used where possible. Sanitised buses with Covid-tested drivers are on hand to whisk them from hotel to airport to hotel.

Accommodation has been fine-tuned with players put up in individual bedrooms, directed down designated access and egress routes. They're even served their food by members of their own travelling party instead of waiters and it goes without saying they shouldn't leave their hotel.

“It’s quite similar to what we’ve all been doing at club level,” said Darren Randolph who claims to be coping with all this just fine. “So we are all kind of used to it, although it is the first international camp we’ve had.

“Nothing has really changed. It’s the same hygiene advice that we’ve been given: wear the masks. We have different apps and we have our temperature taken and all that kind of stuff. Everyone is on top of everything.”

There is no zero risk scenario here. Should a number of players need to quarantine or go into self-isolation then the game will still go ahead as long as the team affected has 13 fit and Covid-free players to take the field, one of them being a goalkeeper.

The show must go on, if at all possible.