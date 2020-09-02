Revolution or evolution: The big selection posers facing Stephen Kenny? 

Predicting Ireland starting teams is an occupational hazard for most matches but doing so when at the start of a new managerial regime is even more fraught with danger.

What we can discern from Stephen Kenny’s interviews since the FAI’s succession plan was mobilised in April is his intention to imprint his own style.

Free-flowing football using expansive wingers are the constants he transplanted into the U21 era from his decorated spell at Dundalk. There’s no reason to doubt that philosophy will deviate now that he’s reached his ultimate job.

That said, he’s facing some conundrums in key positions. Here, we analyse the options open to Kenny and the preferences he’ll make.

Right-back: Séamus Coleman v Matt Doherty?

One of Kenny’s first decisions was to retain Coleman as his captain, lauding the defender’s durability at the age of 31. The Donegal man enjoyed a decent end to the season at Everton, staving off competition from Djibril Sidibé.

But his rival is now Ireland’s most high-profile player, becoming the third most expensive Irish player in joining Tottenham Hotspur from Wolves for €18m. Leaving him out is hardly thinkable.

Midfield: Who plays alongside James McCarthy?

Mick McCarthy rarely strayed from his holy trinity midfield of Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane and Glenn Whelan but the latter isn’t in the squad and the other pair aren’t guaranteed spots.

All indications are that McCarthy will make his first appearance in the Ireland jersey since 2016, flanked by two more slightly advanced playmakers.

Hendrick, despite not seeing a minute of action since March at Burnley, would be expected to occupy the right-sided berth.

Depending on how ambitious Kenny sets his team up for this away match, Robbie Brady might vie for the other spot, Hourihane or the in-form Harry Arter are options.

Attack: Revolution or evolution?

The new manager favours deploying a sole striker to hold the ball up and run channels. With David McGoldrick out injured, that vacancy will probably be competed for by Shane Long and Adam Idah.

Both, in all likelihood, will see action in Sofia but don’t discount Kenny handing Idah his debut from the outset.

The Corkman was the only player Kenny used in all 12 of his U21 internationals last year and provides the height which Long lacks.

Aaron Connolly gained promotion to the seniors from his displays on the left wing during that U21 campaign but may swap sides to accommodate James McClean, a favourite of Kenny from their time together at Derry City.

Predicted Ireland team (4-3-3): D Randolph (West Ham Utd); S Coleman (Everton), S Duffy (Celtic), J Egan (Sheffield United), E Stevens (Sheffield United); J McCarthy (Crystal Palace), J Hendrick (Newcastle Utd), C Hourihane (Aston Villa); A Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), A Idah (Norwich City), J McClean (Stoke City).