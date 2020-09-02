Hendrick happy to turn back time with Brady and McCarthy

Jeff Hendrick is looking forward to getting the old gang back together.

Go back to Euro 2016 and the Dubliner was a staple of the Irish midfield in France. Hendrick played all four games that summer. So did James McCarthy and Robbie Brady, though the latter played at full-back in the opener against Sweden before migrating into midfield.

Hendrick and Brady were just 24 at the time, McCarthy the elder lemon at 25. It looked like these boys would hold the fort for Ireland for years to come but circumstances have conspired against them, injuries being the main issue.

All told, that trio has played just once together for Ireland in the time since. Imagine. Thirty-six games later and that is all they have managed as a collective. Maybe that will change tomorrow in Sofia given all three are part of the Ireland squad to play Bulgaria in the Nations League.

“It worked really well four years ago,” said Hendrick from the team hotel in the Bulgarian capital. “Then it's obviously not nice that we got only one chance to play together again. The lads have had tough times with injuries, but they're both back fit now.

“Obviously there are other good players as well for those positions in the squad, but it's brilliant to have Robbie back and to have James back. I've really enjoyed playing with James, (in) the games I have. He's a great player and he's just been unlucky with a lot of injuries."

Hendrick has had his own issues to deal with on the international front, his form rarely coming close to matching the performances produced that summer four years ago when they persuaded Burnley to part with £10.5 and prise him from Derby County.

The player himself has spoken about this in the past, his frustration barely contained as he explained how he has been used in a variety of midfield roles for his country, but the signs are that Stephen Kenny has a more defined post in mind for him.

The two have certainly spoken about where he might fit in.

“I'm not giving too much away, but obviously he's worked on his formation and the way he wants us to play,” said the 28-year old who has just completed a move from Burnley to Steve Bruce's Newcastle United.

“The deep player is in there to help start the plays, but whether it's me or whoever playing in the more advanced [role], they've got to be disciplined to stay away a little bit and keep the room for the deep player and you've got to trust him to get us on the ball.”

There are, obviously, other hands up for roles in either a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3, one of which Stephen Kenny is going to use tomorrow, but the manager has already broken down the areas he sees these three operating. Brady has been pegged as a left midfielder in a three, McCarthy in the centre and Hendrick is likely to fill a slot on the right of any triumvirate.

They have prospered together before.