Arsenal may welcome back fans to Emirates for Sheffield United visit

File photo dated 07-03-2020 of the Emirates Stadium, London.

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 11:55 AM
James Whelan

Arsenal have announced plans for the return of fans to Premier League matches.

All Premier League games have been played behind closed doors since last season's campaign restarted in June and those protocols will remain in place when the 2020-21 season kicks off September 12.

However, the UK government has already experimented with allowing spectators into sporting events and Arsenal have now announced the club hopes to welcome back fans for the home games with Sheffield United, scheduled for October 3. 

An email to club members read: “We are continuing to work hard with the Premier League and UK Government on plans to bring fans back to stadiums, initially with reduced capacities.

“We are disappointed that our home fixture against West Ham United on Saturday 19 September will be played behind closed doors, but based on current Government guidelines, we hope to be able to welcome supporters back to Emirates Stadium for the Sheffield United game scheduled for Saturday 3 October.

“We will share full information regarding fan attendance at reduced capacity matches by Wednesday 2 September.”

The club has indicated that, initially, only gold level season ticket holders and premium members will have priority access to tickets.

 

