Shane Duffy targets Celtic ten-in-a-row as he joins boyhood idols

It's official. Shane Duffy has joined Celtic on a season-long loan and will now be in line to make his debut next Saturday week when the Scottish champions visit Global Energy Stadium in the tiny town of Dingwall for a league game against Ross County.

Elgin City aside, and only just, that is the furthest north Duffy could go and still play football on Scotland's professional ladder and it will be a far cry from the other options that were available to him before he chose Glasgow.

Kicking off at the same time as Celtic that day will be a West Ham United side hosting Newcastle United in the Premier League. The London Stadium is no-one's idea of an ideal home but it caters for a crowd almost ten times that which could be accommodated by Ross County.

Duffy can only have leaned the way he did because of a boyhood love of the Hoops and and the not inconsiderable attraction that comes with being part of a side that claims the club's tenth league title in a row and maybe a cup or two with it.

The Hammers could have never offered him that.

“Huge, obviously I don't need a reason to go to Celtic but if there is ever a reason it's this year to make history. It's something I've been following closely for a few years anyway and hoping they can do it every year. To have a chance to be a part of it is a huge honour but it will be a lot of hard work to get that ten-in-a-row. I know the fans are optimistic and I am as well going there. Hopefully the rewards will be there at the end.”

The 'Daily Record' reported yesterday that the loan deal was already done. Dusted before the Republic of Ireland left Dublin for Sofia and their Nations League game on Thursday. Medical cleared and papers sealed, remotely, to maintain Ireland's Covid-19 bubble.

The clubs confirmed it this morning.

Duffy… announced



international defender, Shane Duffy has joined Celtic on a season-long loan!



Welcome, @shaneduffy! — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 2, 2020

Duffy spoke to fellow Derry man Paddy McCourt some weeks ago when the move was in the works. McCourt spent five seasons at Parkhead and, while his appearances were intermittent, he seems to have played a part in pointing the younger man that bit closer to the city.

The chance to work with Neil Lennon was another draw and Duffy will be aware that he is living out thousands of Irish kids' childhood dreams when he joins a long and illustrious list of players from these shores to have worn the hoops.

It's something of a coup for Celtic who, as with the short-term captures in the recent past of Roy Keane and Robbie Keane, have been able to leverage their strong Irish bonds against the allure of the Premier League and all its undoubted riches.

“People will know the connection with Derry and Ireland and Celtic and that's all I knew growing up really. As I got older I was lucky enough to get to a few games and experience the atmosphere,” he explained from Ireland's hotel in Sofia.

“Obviously a boyhood club and it is a dream when you are a kid to play for Celtic. I've had all the tops over the years and now I get the chance to play at Celtic Park and play for the club I love, it's a huge honour and hopefully I can do them proud.”

Duffy is 28, in his prime. He has three seasons of Premier League football under his belt and 33 caps with Ireland, two of them earned against Italy and France at Euro 2016, but no-one doubts that he needed a change of scenery.

A staple of the Brighton & Hove Albion defence under Chris Hughton, his opportunities halved under Graham Potter last term. From 49 appearances in 2018/19 to 25 the year after, the numbers tell their own story.

“I think it’s important for Shane,” said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny when asked about a possible move last week. “He is desperate to play. He is at the peak of his career. He has been a very strong personality for Ireland and for Brighton over the last few years.

“I’m sure a lot of managers would like to have Shane and, the type of player that he is, he needs to be playing. He knows that. Whoever gets him will get a really, really competitive centre half who is tremendous in both boxes. He would be a real addition to whoever signs him.”

His old boss echoed that this morning.

“Shane is part of Albion history,” said Potter. "He has been a big part of the club’s recent progress in winning promotion to the Premier League and in retaining our place in the top-flight.

“From a personal point of view he has been an absolute pleasure to work with, and as a man and a character he is someone we all love.

"This has been a challenging year for him on and, more importantly, off the pitch. "I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to work with Shane and develop the relationship I have with him."