Arsenal sign €24m Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal have announced the signing of defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium for a fee understood to be in the region of £22m (€24.7m). Gabriel will link up in north London with fellow Brazilians David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli, and Willian, the latter having recently joined on a free transfer from Chelsea.

The defender joined Lille in January 2017, having started his career in Brazil with Avai.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on the club website: “He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team. He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”

It is believed Arsenal are also in advanced talks to bring Dani Ceballos back to the club on another season-long loan from Real Madrid.

Gabriel revealed fellow Brazilian Edu, Arsenal’s technical director, had helped convince him Arsenal was the club to take his career forward.

Speaking to Arsenal Digital, the defender said: “(Edu and I) had several chats about Arsenal and the new project, we had many good conversations.

As the days went by I was getting very excited about it, then I had a call from the coach and that was very reassuring.

“Having the coach himself calling you to say he wants you in his squad motivates you a lot. That is the very reason I am here today. We did not talk about (details), he just told me he is aware of my quality, my capacity and how far I can go. He also said he will be very demanding with me. I know he is a great coach and I will make progress with his help.”

Gabriel continued: “I know the history and traditions of this club and it is a pleasure being here. I am very happy and hope I can contribute to many titles with the Arsenal shirt.

“It was a very surreal experience, there were offers coming from a few different clubs.”

Earlier yesterday, Arsenal had confirmed Ken Friar is to step down as executive director and become the club’s life president at the age of 86. Friar has worked for the Gunners for 70 years.