Gary Owens favourite for CEO role as eight candidates to be interviewed

Eight candidates for the position of FAI permanent chief executive will be interviewed over the next 48 hours by a panel including a Uefa observer.

Gary Owens, who has held the post on an interim basis since January, is favourite to take the vacancy but it’s understood Sarah Keane has emerged as the strongest of the rivals.

Keane was elected as the first-ever female president of the Olympic Federation of Ireland in 2017 and holds a full-time executive post at Swim Ireland.

The FAI board appointed recruitment consultants Odgers Berndtson to lead the search, with former England FA managing director Adam Bevington and Mick O’Keefe, chief executive of PR firm Teneo Ireland, also believed to be in the running.

The interview panel is composed equally of FAI directors and Sport Ireland nominees, with a Uefa official also participating.

Once the initial interviews are completed by tomorrow, the final round of the final two of three will take place next week with a view to unveiling the successful candidate by the middle of September.

FAI chairman Roy Barrett said this week that the process for sourcing the first permanent CEO since John Delaney’s exit in March 2019 was at an “advanced stage”.

In contrast to Delaney’s hefty €360,000 salary, plus benefits such as a generous monthly allowance for rent, the newcomer will gross €207,590. This salary cap had to be in line, as per the State’s memorandum of understanding (MoU), with that of a public department secretary general.

The FAI are set to access €30m of public funds after their membership ratified structural reforms at an emergency general meeting on Monday night.

Corporate governance issues that arose during 2019 prompted the government to suspend grants to the association.

Some of the key reform demands in the MoU, such as culling veteran members of the senior council, were eventually watered down by sports ministers at a meeting with the FAI last Friday.

While all former board members remain barred from sitting on any committee within the FAI, they are eligible to sit on the new assembly.

This forum, under rules passed on Monday, will replace the existing council, which only last year was increased from 58 to 79 members.

Even though the reforms were carried by the necessary two-thirds majority, a litany of concerns remain live among the membership.

Foremost in those is the role of Bank of Ireland in recommending Barrett to the post of first-ever Chairman in January.

Although Barrett insists there was no conflict of interest in the FAI’s largest creditor proposing his candidature, Owens admits it potentially was.

The interim CEO went to state that the conflict should have been disclosed back in January, as the FAI’s nominations committee was unaware of the link.