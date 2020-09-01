Stephen Mallon declares for North in 'decision made with my head rather than my heart'

"I’ve grown up always wanting to play for Ireland but I feel switching to Northern Ireland is a good footballing move for me"
Stephen Mallon, right, celebrates with Derry City team-mates Ibrahim Meite and Ciaron Harkin, left, after scoring their second goal during the FAI tie with Drogheda at the weekend. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 15:46 PM
Joel Slattery

Derry City midfielder Stephen Mallon has announced that his international future lies with Northern Ireland - just days after turning down a call-up to the Republic's U21 squad.

The 21-year-old Belfast native made the decision after speaking with both nations' senior managers Stephen Kenny and Ian Baraclough.

On loan from Sheffield United, Mallon has scored three times this season for Derry, with his performances prompting management teams from both sides of the border to try and get him on board.

It was a decision, Mallon revealed, that was a difficult one to make.

“It’s been going on for a long time. I haven’t just come up with it and made the decision within a week or whatever," he told the Derry Journal.

"It’s been thought out over a year. I’ve had chats with Stephen Kenny, Ian Baraclough and I spoke to Michael O’Neill about it when he was manager. I had a conversation with Stephen Kenny today and let him know I’ve made my decision. He said he was disappointed but wished me well.

He knew it was a hard decision for me. It took me over a year to make and it wasn’t something which came lightly. 

Mallon also revealed that the decision was also made, partly with his career development in mind.

"It’s been a family decision. It’s more of a decision made with my head rather than my heart. I’ve grown up always wanting to play for Ireland but I feel switching to Northern Ireland is a good footballing move for me.

"That’s what I want to go ahead with. I’ve spoken to both Stephen Kenny and Ian Baraclough about it.”

Mallon started his international career playing with the North, but after U15 level switched his allegiance to the Republic, before this announcement to reverse that move.

