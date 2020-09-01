Clean bill of health for Republic of Ireland players

Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad has departed for Bulgaria today after confirmation that the latest round of Uefa Covid-19 tests done on the travelling party came back negative.

Ireland are currently operating in a bubble after the FAI received an exemption from existing travel and quarantine rules ten days ago and they face their hosts in Sofia on Thursday evening in the Nations League.

The squad will be tested again on Friday and ahead of their second Nations League game, against Finland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. Both games are taking place behind closed doors.

“This latest round of negative results is very welcome,” said FAI medical director Dr Alan Byrne. “We have adhered to all HSE and Uefa guidelines and we again thank the government for their support to allow us to compete in the Uefa Nations League this week.”