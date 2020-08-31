Bohemians see off First Division high flyers Cabinteely in FAI Cup

Teenager Dawson Devoy shines out as Keith Long's side advance to quarter-finals
Bohemians see off First Division high flyers Cabinteely in FAI Cup
Dinny Corcoran of Bohemians scores his side's second goal at Dalymount Park. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 21:50 PM
Paul Buttner

Bohemians 2 Cabinteely 0 

Teenager Dawson Devoy shone in providing two quality assists as Bohemians had far too much for First Division Cabinteely at Dalymount Park to comfortably book their passage through to the last eight of the FAI Cup.

With nine changes from their penalty shootout defeat in Europe last Thursday, Bohemians manager Keith Long showed the depth to his squad against his father-in-law managed promotion hopefuls as they racked up a sixth successive domestic win.

Pat Devlin’s visitors were troubled from the off, Bohemians attackers Promise Omochere and Dinny Corcoran working Corey Chambers early on.

Continually stretched defensively, Cabinteely had Lloyd Buckley to thank for hacking off the line after Corcoran got in behind from a JJ Lunney pass on 23 minutes.

Chambers again saved well from Corcoran and home skipper Michael Barker before the pressure finally told on 32 minutes. Central defender James Finnerty’s long ball down the right found Devoy. The composed 18-year-old cut back onto his left foot to cross for Omochere to sweep his shot past Chambers.

Home keeper James Talbot was finally forced into action moments later when Alex Aspil linked with Marty Waters to force a parry save.

It mattered not as Bohemians doubled their lead five minutes before the interval. Again the impressive Devoy provided the delivery with a curling cross off his left foot for Corcoran who arrived to toe the ball past Chambers.

Chances were fewer in a less frenetic second half, though Omochere ought to have scored again, once more set up by Devoy, only to blaze his drive over the top just before the hour mark.

Bohemians: Talbot; Barker, Finnerty, Kelly, Kirk; Lunney (Tierney, 62); Twardek (McAuley, 62), Levingston, Omochere (Wade-Slater, 77); Devoy (Ward, 77); Corcoran.

Cabinteely: Chambers; Buckley (Clucas, 52), Keeley, Carlin, Fox (Connolly, 65); Byrne; O’Neill (Lotefa, 65), Aspil, Labutis (Barnes, 52), Dalton; Waters (Casey, 65).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

More in this section

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Camp Nou German fan raises hundreds of euros in effort to lure Lionel Messi to Stuttgart
Manchester City v Norwich City - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva tests positive for coronavirus
Shamrock Rovers v Cork City - Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round Danny Lafferty double sees Shamrock Rovers shake off Cork City

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up