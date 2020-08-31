Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva tests positive for coronavirus

David Silva is self-isolating (Shaun Botterill/PA)
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 17:32 PM
PA Sport Staff

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for Covid-19, his new club Real Sociedad have announced.

The 34-year-old, who joined the LaLiga side this month after ending his successful 10-year spell with City, is said to be displaying no symptoms and is self-isolating.

The club said in a tweet that he had “tested positive for Covid-19” after being tested at the club’s training ground.

“The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating,” the club added.

Silva had earlier been unveiled by La Real and the former Valencia playmaker said at the press conference he was targeting more silverware after returning to Spain.

At City Silva won four Premier League titles and was a part of seven domestic cup wins, not including Community Shields. He was also a part of the Spain national sides that won two European Championships and the World Cup between 2008 and 2012.

“The team is playing some great football and I hope to add to that here and have some great years at the club,” Silva said.

“I have high expectations in terms of the football we’ll be playing and I think we can compete for silverware.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win a lot of things in my career. I’m very competitive and I’m going to try and do the same here because that’s why I’ve been brought in.”

Silva, for so long a part of City’s as yet unrequited quest for Champions League glory, will play in the Europa League next season courtesy of Sociedad’s sixth-placed finish in LaLiga, and that is a prospect he is relishing.

He said: “Of course, after so many years of playing in Europe, you want to continue doing that. I also came because I like the style of football the team plays.”

More in this section

real sociedad

