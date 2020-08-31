Daryl Murphy returns to Waterford roots

Former Republic of Ireland international Daryl Murphy has returned home to Waterford FC.

Murphy, who played for the club from 2002 to 2005, has this afternoon inked a new deal which runs until the end of the season. Manager John Sheridan described the capture of Murphy as "a massive, massive signing."

He continued: "Every club in the country would be delighted to have someone of Darly’s calibre at their club. His attitude and professionalism speaks for itself. I’m hoping he can impart some of his knowledge of the game on this dressing room and give the lads a much-needed boost. As I’ve said, we’ve a good bunch here capable of competing at the top end. Some results and decisions haven’t gone our way but we’re working on changing that now.”

Having left the Blues to join Sunderland FC in 15 years ago, Murphy went on to make 110 appearances for the Black Cats.

He also had spells at Ipswich Town, Celtic, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers and won 32 caps for his country.

The move was delayed as Murphy as struggling with a recurring calf injury. Now the home time hero is looking forward to finishing where it all began for him:

Murphy said: "It’s great to be back, It was always in the back of my mind to finish my career here. I’m delighted and looking forward to getting stuck in. I’m not too sure if I’ll feature against Pat’s, I don’t want to get stuck in and rush back when I might not be fully able for it. Training is tough and hopefully all going well, I’ll be able to get stuck in soon."