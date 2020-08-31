Europa League draw: Shamrock Rovers to face Italian giants AC Milan

Shamrock Rovers players celebrate after their side's victory in the penalty shoot-out of the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying Round match between Shamrock Rovers and Ilves. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Monday, August 31, 2020 - 12:10 PM

Shamrock Rovers have landed a glamour tie against Serie A giants AC Milan in the next round of the Europa League qualifiers.

Rovers last played an Italian side a decade ago when they lost to Juventus.

The Dublin side reached this stage after a thrilling 13-12 penalty shootout win over Finnish side Ilves Tampere during the week.

Before learning their opponents, Rovers defender Joey O'Brien spoke about how big it was for the League of Ireland side to reach this stage.

“It’s huge for the football club. It’s been a tough year financially, for all industries, and hopefully it’s a few quid that they can pay a few bills with," he said.

Elsewhere, Dundalk were drawn away to Andorran side Inter Club.

Matt Doherty and Spurs face Lokomotiv Plovdiv of Bulgaria.

Coleraine of the Northern Ireland Premiership will meet Scottish side Motherwell.

