Packed international calendar to offer opportunities for 'undervalued' Doherty

He isn’t about to lay it out with Xs and Os but Stephen Kenny has made it clear that Matt Doherty will play a bigger role for the national side as it faces into an unprecedented period of games.

Doherty’s £15m move from Wolves to Tottenham Hotspur was finalised yesterday morning. His stock continues to shoot up in the Premier League and yet the Dubliner has been used as some sort of dispensable luxury by both Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy.

“All that has to be decided, I’m not going to discuss that now,” said Kenny shortly before meeting with the senior squad for the first time yesterday. “What I would say is, in my mind, we’ve got eight games between now and November.

“If we are successful in the play-offs, we’ll have a record number of games in a calendar year in the history of Irish football. We’ll have 16 games between now and June and between 21 and 24 between now and December. A record amount of games, so we’ll need everyone.”

Kenny believes Doherty, a 28-year-old with just three competitive appearances for his country, has been “undervalued” by Ireland in the past but that he will fit in perfectly at Spurs and play a lot of football. “It’s a good bit of business for Tottenham,” he said.

Shane Duffy could yet be making a switch of his own with reports linking the Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back to Celtic and, to a lesser extent, West Ham United.

It is with these transfer situations in mind that Kenny has called up West Bromwich Albion’s versatile Dara O’Shea as cover.

“He’s played centre-back all the way with Ireland from U15 to 21 level. He was exceptional in the U21 campaign and is a natural leader. He played right-back for West Brom for most of the season but in the last few games he played left-back with the team going up.”

Sean Maguire was also called up last night, with Troy Parrott dropping out with a muscle issue picked up playing for Millwall against Southend United on Saturday.

The squad will train for the first time under Kenny today in Abbotstown ahead of Thursday’s Nations League opener away to Bulgaria and the visit of Finland to Dublin at the weekend. As usual, there are other knocks and niggles to monitor.

James McCarthy has heavy bruising after a kick to the leg while playing for Crystal Palace in a friendly against Oxford United last weekand was scanned yesterday but no cover has been called up as of yet, with Conor Hourihane, Jayson Molumby, and Harry Arter all offering options in that midfield area. David McGoldrick is still due to join up with the squad for the Finland encounter.

“I think we are okay with that. Dr Alan Byrne is in touch with Sheffield United and their medical team so that’s still our plan. It depends on how his training goes at Sheffield United,” said Kenny.

“He hasn’t kicked a ball since the end of the season because of the foot injury. So we’ll see how that goes.

“He has been running this week.”