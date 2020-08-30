Maguire and O'Shea get Nations League call-up, Parrott returns to Millwall

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has called Preston striker Sean Maguire and West Brom defender Dara O’Shea to his squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

Millwall striker Troy Parrott has returned to his club after assessment on an injury picked up in Saturday’s game against Southend United.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta thinks captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been "convinced to stay here for longer" after his starring role in the Community Shield win over Liverpool.

"It's an exciting time to be an Arsenal player," said the 31-year-old Gabon international.

The FA Cup winners have been trying to tie Aubameyang down to a new contract for some time.

"My job is to try to convince him he's at the right place at the right time," Arteta told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I think we got that and then we have to make the paperwork and that takes a bit of time."

Everton defender Michael Keane has signed a new five-year contract with the club. Keane, 27, recalled to the full England squad earlier this week for next month's Nations League fixtures, made 31 Premier League appearances for Everton last season. Colombia international James Rodriguez will have a medical at Everton early next week as the Toffees close in on a season-long loan deal for the Real Madrid attacking midfielder, reports on Talksport claim.

Meanwhile, a blow for Premier League suitors of Lionel Messi with confirmation from La Liga that the €700m release clause in Messi's Barcelona contract is still valid. Messi informed Barca last week he wished to leave and did not attend a pre-season medical on Sunday.

The Argentina star plans to invoke a clause that would allow him to depart the club for free but Barcelona argue the deadline for that has expired on June 10. Spain's top-flight competition La Liga now says it will not de-register the player unless the clause is met.

"In compliance with the applicable rule, La Liga will not approve a request to be de-registered as a player with the Spanish football federation, unless the amount in the release clause has been paid," the body said in a statement.

Newcastle have emerged as favourites to sign Arsenal's English defender Rob Holding on a season-long loan. The Magpies have also enquired about signing Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles but have been put off by the £25m asking price. However, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is having second thoughts about letting the utility player just called up by England manager Gareth Southgate leave the Emirates. Wolves’ pursuit of Maitland-Niles also looks to be at an end as they now believe Arsenal want to keep him.

Former Dundalk winger Daryl Horgan has been left out of the Hibernian team on Sunday for their game against Aberdeen and manager Jack Ross has confirmed he is set to leave the club.

He told Sky Sports: "Daryl not being involved today means that he will likely move on from the club in the next few days. It’s something that has been on the horizon for the last couple of weeks so it was important that we addressed that by bringing Jamie [Murphy] in."