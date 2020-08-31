Fenn: Rovers cup tie not a nuisance during survival bid

While league points are the main objective as Cork City look to avoid relegation from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, manager Neale Fenn doesn’t see tonight’s FAI Cup trip to Shamrock Rovers as a needless distraction.

The Rebel Army, currently bottom of the league table, go to Tallaght Stadium for a second-round tie (5.45pm), the first of two journeys to Dublin this week as they are away to Shelbourne on Saturday.

Though a victory at Tolka Park would probably be of more use, Fenn is looking forward to the clash with the Hoops.

“Everyone wants to win the cup and everybody wants to play in the final,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a nuisance, I think it’s spread out enough. If it was clashing very close to a league game, you could probably say that we could do without it.

“We would have preferred it to have been at the weekend — Friday or Saturday or even Sunday — rather than the Monday, but obviously Rovers have requested the Monday and they got it.

“The fact that we’re up in Dublin twice in a week isn’t ideal but it is what it is and we just have to get on with it.”

It’s so long ago since City won away to Rovers that the winner was scored by Seán Maguire, a late penalty in a 2-1 win on St Patrick’s Day 2017, early in City’s 12-game winning run at the start of the double season.

Since then, seven trips there have ended with six defeats and just one draw, a 0-0 late in 2018. The last time they were in Tallaght was a 6-0 league loss in February and Fenn hopes that the memory of that game can be a driving force.

A few of the boys were hurting after that, they don’t feel that they acquitted themselves that well up there,” he said.

“It was only our second league game and we were quite naïve. In the second half, we should probably have accepted that we were going to lose 2-0 with ten men in those conditions.

“It’s hard to tell young guys that, they have to learn for themselves but the perception of a 6-0 defeat is a lot worse than losing 2-0. Obviously, it affects our goal-difference as well.

“The problem is that we haven’t time for educational games!”