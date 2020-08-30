Tottenham complete Matt Doherty signing from Wolves

Tottenham complete Matt Doherty signing from Wolves
Matt Doherty moved to Wolves in 2010 and made over 300 appearances for the club. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - 09:49 AM
Mark Mann Bryans,  

Matt Doherty believes he can take his game to the “next level” after joining Tottenham from Premier League rivals Wolves.

The 28-year-old joined Spurs after Wolves accepted a fee understood to be £15million and has signed a four-year deal in north London.

Having come through the youth system at League of Ireland side Bohemians, Doherty moved to Wolves in 2010 and went on to establish himself in the side, making over 300 appearances during his time at Molineux.

The Republic of Ireland full-back played in every Premier League game of the 2018-19 season and helped Nuno Espirito Santo’s men to back-to-back seventh-place finishes and a Europa League quarter-final.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers,” Tottenham confirmed on their official website.

Doherty becomes Jose Mourinho’s third summer signing following on from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s move from Southampton and the capture of free agent Joe Hart.

“I’m very proud to be joining such a big club,” Doherty said.

“(They have) the best stadium in the world and possibly the best training ground in the world from what I’ve seen.

“My time at Wolves was fantastic, I haven’t got a bad word to say about the whole club at all.

“But now I just feel that coming here is going to take my game and my career to the next level. I really feel like with Tottenham now I am really taking a big step forward.”

Spurs beat Birmingham 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday and Doherty revealed he was pushing to be a part of that game, even though his move had yet to be announced.

“Whenever you start something new, you want to start well and get off to a fast start – I can’t wait to get going,” he added.

“Obviously there was a friendly yesterday, I wanted to travel down yesterday and play in the game, that is how excited I am to be coming here.”

The arrival of Doherty is likely to signal the end of Serge Aurier’s three years in north London as Mourinho continues to prepare his side for their Premier League opener at home to Everton on September 13.

