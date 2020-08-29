Finn Harps ease into FAI Cup quarter finals with win over Bray Wanderers

Finn Harps ease into FAI Cup quarter finals with win over Bray Wanderers
Alex Kolger of Finn Harps heads to score his side's first goal past Brian Maher of Bray Wanderers during the Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round match between Bray Wanderers and Finn Harps at Carlisle Grounds in Bray, Wicklow. 
Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 22:01 PM
Paul Buttner

Bray Wanderers 0 Finn Harps 2 

A first half brace from Alexander Kogler eased Finn Harps into the quarter finals of the FAI Cup as Ollie Horgan's side had too much for First Division Bray Wanderers, who finished with ten men, at the Carlisle Grounds.

In a rerun of their marathon final of 1999, it was Premier Division strugglers Harps who started on the front foot, creating a real chance less than two minutes in.

Mark Russell’s cross in from the left was met by Adrian Delap, scorer got their late winner in Waterford last week, whose first time volley wasn’t too far over Brian Maher’s crossbar.

A mistake by Sam Todd at the other end just a minute later presented Bray with a half chance.

Gary Shaw broke forward to work the ball onto his left foot, but failed to get any real venom into his shot which Mark McGinley comfortably dealt with.

Bray came into the game on the back of three clean sheets.

But negligent defending saw them concede a really soft goal on 12 minutes.

Harps’ skipper Dave Webster’s long throw into the Bray area wasn’t attacked by the home defence.

The ball was allowed to bounce right across the face of their goal to the far post where Austrian striker Kogler was lurking to head home from just two yards out.

The visitors’ lead looked comfortable until midway through the half when McGinley had to come to their rescue with a couple of smart saves.

Wanderers’ winger Callum Thompson ended a mazy dribble to drill in a low shot that McGinley parried away.

Moments later the Harps keeper got down well to hold a drive from Luka Lovic who had turned sweetly in the area.

Having seemingly played their way back into the match, Bray conceded another poor goal on 32 minutes.

Dylan Barnett gave the ball away cheaply to Barry McNamee in the Harps midfield. He fed Russell who in turn put the ball wide right to Delap.

The cross was whipped into the near post where Kogler was once again unmarked to score with a well-placed cushioned header.

The game was all but up for Bray when veteran midfielder Paul Keegan, a cup winner with Drogheda United in 2005, was shown a straight red card four minutes into the second half.

The 36-year-old, annoyed at not being given a free kick seconds earlier, lunged into Russell in the middle of the park giving referee Rob Hennessy little option but to send him off.

Bray Wanderers: Maher; Wilson, Cantwell, Barry (Lynch, 67), Barnett; Thompson, Lovic (Watson, 79), McEvoy, Graydon (Daly, 67); Doyle (Keegan, 14); Shaw (Marishta, 79).

Finn Harps: McGinley; Webster, Sadiki, Folan, Todd; Delap, Coyle (Harkin, 90+3), B. McNamee (A McNamee, 86), Russell (Cretaro, 83); Connolly; Kogler (Foley, 83).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

