Late goals for Derry City avoids FAI Cup upset

Drogheda United 0 Derry City 2

Substitutes Ciaron Harkin and Stephen Mallon each scored late on for Derry City to avoid an FAI Cup upset at First Division Drogheda United on Saturday evening.

Tim Clancy’s Drogs had created the better chances at United Park, especially Brandon Bermingham’s gilt-edged one on the hour, but they switched off to allow Harkin smash home from close range with a minute remaining.

Chasing a last-ditch equaliser, they were again caught three minutes into extra-time when Mallon was left unmarked to beat Ross Treacy with a rising shot.

The last thing Derry wanted after Tuesday’s Europa League defeat FK Riteriai in Vilnius was another spell of extra-time but they were slow to get moving against Clancy’s promotion chasers.

Mark Doyle almost punished them for failing to clear a free-kick on 14 minutes, only to stab his volley wide with goalkeeper Peter Cherrie beaten.

Conor Kane also went close after a driving run from his own half while Clancy was on his feet pleading for a penalty when Hugh Douglas was sent crashing inside the box.

For all that early pressure, Drogs might still have gone in at the break behind.

Derry City’s Ibrahim Meite and Stephen Mallon celebrate at the final whistle.

Cameron McJannet, the former Stoke City centre-back, should have marked his debut with a goal on 37 minutes but managed to head over from just four yards after Adam Hammill’s corner picked him out.

Shortly after the break, striker Ibrahim Meite missed another decent opportunity for the Candystripes by curling wide but Drogs kept to their task.

Douglas angled his header a yard wide but Bermingham came even closer when the ball fell kindly into his path from Doyle’s dribble.

The striker’s side-footer had Cherrie beaten but couldn’t stay inside the post.

With extra-time looming, Derry struck twice in quick succession and they had their subs to thank.

Colm Horgan dashed to the right end-line to cross for the onrushing Harkin to slam the ball inside the near post.

Declan Devine’s side then made sure of their place in next week’s quarter-final draw when Meite’s slide-rule pass released Mallon, whose first-time shot from the edge of the box carried the power and accuracy to deceive Treacy.

DROGHEDA UTD: R Treacy; J Brown, D Prendergast, H Douglas, J Tuite (C Lyons 65), C Kane; J Hyland, M Hughes, R O’Farrell; B Bermingham (S Meaney 85), M Doyle.

DERRY CITY: P Cherrie; D Cole (C Horgan 75), E Toal, C McJannett, C Coll; C McCormack, J Thomson; J Akintunde (S Mallon 57), J Dunwoody (C Harkin 57), A Hammill; I Meite.

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).