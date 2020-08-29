Hurley aims to make most of Cobh’s good form

Cobh Ramblers midfielder David Hurley feels the club’s FAI Cup second-round tie with Dundalk is coming at a good time – but not because of the Lilywhites’ upheaval.

Tomorrow’s clash at St Colman’s Park (5pm) is a first one in charge for new Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli, who was appointed to replace Vinny Perth. Dundalk lost 3-1 at Sligo Rovers last week and in contrast Ramblers have won their two most recent games, 4-0 against Wexford and 2-0 against Longford Town, taking them to sixth, just outside the play-off spots.

“It’s a good time to be playing them because we’re in good form,” Hurley said.

“Obviously, they’ve a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes but they’re still one of the best teams in Ireland and if you look at the squad, there’s quality throughout. “No matter what they come out with, they’ll still have quality. You’d be hoping that they wouldn’t be 100 percent at it but hopefully we can give them a good run.”

It’s the third year in a row for Ramblers to host Dundalk but a big difference for this encounter will be the absence of a crowd.

“You wouldn’t say it’s a disadvantage because it’s happening to everyone,” Hurley said.

“It’s a shame that the fans can’t be there. Two years ago, when we beat them, and even last year when we lost 1-0, there was a great atmosphere and that adds to it. The players relished those games and the crowd added to it, but when it’s the case for both teams, you just have to get on with it.”

For the Wexford and Longford matches, Seán Barron was used in goal instead of regular netminder Paul Hunt who manager Stuart Ashton is planning without.

“He’s not around,” Ashton said.

“Unfortunately, he hasn’t turned up for training since he was left out, so that’s the situation at the minute.

“Obviously, Hunty is a big loss with his experience. It is what it is at the moment and we move on from it.”

Mention of Cobh and the FAI Cup always brings talk of 1983, when the club reached the semi-finals as a non-league side, taking eventual winners Sligo Rovers to three games. Ashton hopes to harness some of the nostalgia but knows the size of the task. “We must try to take on that mantle. Unfortunately, we’ve been drawn with Dundalk the last three years so it doesn’t make it any easier for us. The players are looking forward to it and it’s a challenge for us and them to be pitting themselves against the best in the country. To gauge themselves against these players is what it’s all about.”