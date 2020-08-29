Dundalk ace Hoban impressed with Giovagnoli’s training sessions

Dundalk ace Hoban impressed with Giovagnoli’s training sessions
31 July 2020; Patrick Hoban of Dundalk celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division made its return today after 146 days in lockdown but behind closed doors due to the ongoing Coronavirus restrictions. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 06:00 AM
Paul Buttner

FAI Cup Preview

Dundalk top scorer Patrick Hoban says he’s been impressed by his new manager Filippo Giovagnoli's early training sessions.

The reigning SSE Airtricity League champions, and last year’s beaten FAI Cup finalists, are in some turmoil, having sacked Vinny Perth last week. Tomorrow they face a dangerous trip to Cobh Ramblers (5pm, St Colman's Park) in the FAI Cup. 

Ramblers are in their best form of the season after two big league wins.

Most focus will be on Italian Giovagnoli who takes charge of the Lilywhites for the first time having been appointed earlier in the week following Perth’s controversial dismissal.

“Filippo got stuck in on his first day,” said Hoban. “He spoke to us, told us his story and told us that he’s come here, we’re his family, and he wants us to work really hard.

“The training has been very good and the intensity has gone up another level. They’ve gone into a lot of detail with us and the lads have responded very well.

“The instructions we’ve received have been brilliant. It’s been an intense three days but very enjoyable too.” 

With just one win in six games since the restart, Hoban knows Dundalk could do with the morale-boost of being in the quarter-finals of the cup.

“It’s a tricky game,” said Hoban. “It’s a cup final for Cobh but we haven’t won a game in a while so it should be a cup final for us too. We need to win the game, no two ways about it.

“We need to get going again, knuckle down and get some confidence back and Sunday is the day to do that.” 

Cobh Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton reports that midfielders Pierce Phillips, Darragh Crowley,  and Greg Henry are all expected to be involved against Dundalk today ), having sat out training earlier in the week as a precaution.

Having failed to return to training, goalkeeper Paul Hunt will not be in the squad while defender Kevin Taylor is also unavailable.

Defenders Cameron Dummigan and Andy Boyle are injury absentees for Dundalk, though right-back Sean Gannon has recovered from a knock.

UCD host Sligo Rovers in tomorrow's late kick-off with manager Andy Myler quietly confident they can trouble Liam Buckley’s in-form side.

“There’s a great opportunity for the group as it’s a once-off game,” said Myler.

“We’ll be going into it with confidence from how we’ve played the last couple of weeks.

“But we know it’s a big step up. Sligo are a really good side, fourth in the Premier Division, and they come here as favourites.

“All we can do is play to our top potential. If we get that we’ll be perfectly happy.” 

In tonight’s ties, Drogheda United host Derry City while Finn Harps travel to Bray Wanderers.

