Tottenham have £15m offer accepted for Wolves defender Matt Doherty

Matt Doherty is close to joining Tottenham. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 18:48 PM
Nick Mashiter, PA

Wolves have accepted Tottenham’s £15million offer for Matt Doherty.

The right-back is due for a medical this weekend ahead of the move, the PA news agency understands.

The Republic of Ireland international wanted the switch after 10 years at Molineux and is expected to complete the deal in the next few days.

His imminent arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium means Serge Aurier will be allowed to leave this summer.

Doherty has been at Molineux since joining from Bohemians in 2010 and has played 302 games, scoring 28 times.

He played for the club in Sky Bet League One when Wolves were relegated to the third tier in 2013 and has been a key part of their rise to the Europa League under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 28-year-old will be Spurs’ third summer signing after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joined for £20m from Southampton and Joe Hart moved on a free transfer.

Jose Mourinho needed to strengthen at right-back after Kyle Walker-Peters’ move to Southampton earlier this month.

Wolves boss Nuno is aiming to evolve the squad, which finished seventh in the Premier League for the second straight season last term.

The club remain in talks with Arsenal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles as Nuno looks for versatile players, especially with wing-back Jonny out long-term with a serious knee injury.

