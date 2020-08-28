Harry Maguire tweets thanks for support – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 28.

Football

Following his TV interview on Thursday, Harry Maguire took to Twitter on Friday to thank his followers for their support during a difficult week.

Thanks for everyone’s support over the last week, I’m pleased to have had my say and share the true version of events. Looking forward to getting on with life now and the season ahead with @ManUtd and @England. pic.twitter.com/99G1iVi0qh — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 28, 2020

Thiago Silva was delighted to complete his move to Chelsea.

Neymar said he would miss his former Paris St Germain team-mate and compatriot, tweeting: “Good luck. I love you.”

Sentirei saudade de encher teu saco todo dia ...

Boa sorte. Te amo ❤️⚽️😢@tsilva3 pic.twitter.com/AchyArNqhd — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 28, 2020

And Mason Mount dug out a clip of Dave performing at Glastonbury to welcome his new team-mate.

Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, meanwhile, was busy blowing out the candles.

Leyton Orient had a special delivery from Yaya Toure, who trained with them earlier in the off-season.

🧁 @YayaToure 🤝 a love of cake



Shouts out to Yaya for sending the lads in these cakes today, as he's missed training for the last couple of weeks.



Some boy.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/cu1NvvJJ7p — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) August 28, 2020

Tennis

Petra Kvitova was feeling at home in her New York bubble.

When Czech food arrives in the bubble, expect a happy Petra 🙏🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/RIOlTOWWli — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) August 28, 2020

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to the Bryan brothers following their retirement this week.

Thank you for all you have done for tennis @Bryanbros @Bryanbrothers 🎾🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VrBJok4pMv — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 28, 2020

Formula One

Max Verstappen was buzzing for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas’ birthday was marked with a special on-screen graphic.

This was the best thing that happened today. 🥳 Don't try and change our minds. Well played @F1. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RThmrrcG2L — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 28, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury was reminiscing and planning to put a new picture on his wall.