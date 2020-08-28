Harry Maguire tweets thanks for support – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 28.
Football
Following his TV interview on Thursday, Harry Maguire took to Twitter on Friday to thank his followers for their support during a difficult week.
Thanks for everyone’s support over the last week, I’m pleased to have had my say and share the true version of events. Looking forward to getting on with life now and the season ahead with @ManUtd and @England. pic.twitter.com/99G1iVi0qh— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 28, 2020
Thiago Silva was delighted to complete his move to Chelsea.
Happy to announce my arrival at this iconic club ! @chelseafc , I’m coming!— Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) August 28, 2020
#NouvellePhotoDeProfil pic.twitter.com/K0JmpjacrH— Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) August 28, 2020
Neymar said he would miss his former Paris St Germain team-mate and compatriot, tweeting: “Good luck. I love you.”
Sentirei saudade de encher teu saco todo dia ...— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 28, 2020
And Mason Mount dug out a clip of Dave performing at Glastonbury to welcome his new team-mate.
👀😂 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/lFmZdznrKm— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) August 28, 2020
Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, meanwhile, was busy blowing out the candles.
#31 😃🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/Tybivu54pG— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) August 28, 2020
Leyton Orient had a special delivery from Yaya Toure, who trained with them earlier in the off-season.
🧁 @YayaToure 🤝 a love of cake— Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) August 28, 2020
Shouts out to Yaya for sending the lads in these cakes today, as he's missed training for the last couple of weeks.
Tennis
Petra Kvitova was feeling at home in her New York bubble.
When Czech food arrives in the bubble, expect a happy Petra 🙏🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/RIOlTOWWli— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) August 28, 2020
Novak Djokovic paid tribute to the Bryan brothers following their retirement this week.
Thank you for all you have done for tennis @Bryanbros @Bryanbrothers 🎾🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VrBJok4pMv— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 28, 2020
Formula One
Max Verstappen was buzzing for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.
Let's get this weekend started! 🦁 #UnleashTheLion #KeepPushing 🇧🇪 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/xlEKLqi12a— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 28, 2020
Valtteri Bottas’ birthday was marked with a special on-screen graphic.
This was the best thing that happened today. 🥳 Don't try and change our minds. Well played @F1. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RThmrrcG2L— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 28, 2020
Boxing
Tyson Fury was reminiscing and planning to put a new picture on his wall.