Harry Maguire happy to share ‘true version of events’ after Greek trial
Harry Maguire leaves court on the island of Syros after an initial hearing on August 22. Picture: Michael Varaklas/AP
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 14:43 PM
Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Harry Maguire says he is pleased to have been able to “share the true version of events” concerning last week’s incident in Mykonos which led to his conviction for assault and bribery.

The Manchester United and England defender, 27, was found guilty by a Greek court on Tuesday and handed a suspended 21-month prison sentence but has subsequently lodged an appeal, which nullifies the verdict and means Maguire has no criminal record ahead of a full retrial.

He spoke to the BBC on Thursday about the incident, saying he was “scared for his life” and was concerned he and his family and friends were being kidnapped.

On Friday he tweeted: “Thanks for everyone’s support over the last week, I’m pleased to have had my say and share the true version of events. Looking forward to getting on with life now and the season ahead with @ManUtd and @England.”

He told BBC Sport: “I thought we were getting kidnapped. We got down on our knees, we put our hands in the air, they just started hitting us.

“They were hitting my leg saying my career’s over: ‘No more football. You won’t play again’.

“And at this point I thought there is no chance these are police or I don’t know who they are so I tried to run away, I was in that much of a panic, fear, scared for my life. All the way through it.”

Maguire claimed that incident took place outside a police station after he attempted to take his younger sister Daisy to a hospital because she appeared to be losing consciousness having been approached by two men.

The 27-year-old denied attempting to bribe the police.

When asked about that, he replied: “No, for sure. As soon as I saw that statement, it’s just ridiculous.”

Maguire was initially selected in England’s squad for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark next month, but within hours had been withdrawn by manager Gareth Southgate following the initial guilty verdict of the court on the island of Syros.

The lawyer for two of the officers in the case, Ioannis Paradissis, said earlier this week that an apology might help Maguire’s appeal, and said it was “shocking” that one had not already been issued.

However, Maguire told the BBC: “I don’t feel like I owe an apology to anybody. An apology is something when you’ve done something wrong or regret.”

He did say he regretted putting Manchester United and their fans through this episode, although all the indications are that he has the club’s support and will remain as captain.

