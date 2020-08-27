10-man Shamrock Rovers claim victory in Euro thriller

Europa League first round qualifier

Shamrock Rovers 2

Ilves 2

(aet, Rovers win 12-11 on pens)

Joey O’Brien scored the winning penalty in an epic shootout as 10-man Shamrock Rovers advanced in the Europa League tonight.

O’Brien scored the winning penalty as the Hoops went through after a 2-2 draw after extra-time on a night of drama.

Lauri Ala-Myllymaeki gave Ilves the lead from the penalty spot after 10 minutes when Joey O’Brien was harshly found to have handled the ball in the area.

But Ireland international Graham Burke brought the Hoops level with a brilliant effort just four minutes later.

The Finnish Cup winners led again 17 minutes into the second half with a well-worked goal from Joona Veteli goal but Cape Verde international Roberto Lopes pounced to convert Jack Byrne’s corner on 75 minutes to level the game again.

Rovers were down to 10 men when Liam Scales was given his second yellow card on 88 minutes as they game went to extra-time.

There were no more goals but there was still plenty of drama from the spot and an epic penalty shootout.

Meanwhile Callum Lang and Stephen O’Donnell scored their first Motherwell goals as Stephen Robinson’s side overcame some nervous moments to beat 10-man Glentoran 5-1 in the Europa League.

The Belfast side gave as good as they got before losing Seanan Clucas to a 52nd-minute red card and then missed two excellent chances to open the scoring at Fir Park.

But O’Donnell set up Lang to net in the 58th minute and the Scotland full-back sparked a goal spree with a thunderous long-range strike in the 72nd minute.

Liam Polworth and Tony Watt both scored from rebounds in the subsequent six minutes to subject Glentoran to a harsh scoreline and put Motherwell into the second qualifying round.

Christopher Long added to Glentoran’s misery before Robbie McDaid netted a consolation from the spot.

Hours before kick-off, Motherwell sold their most impressive player in a slow start to the season, David Turnbull, in a potential £3.25million deal to Celtic.

Turnbull was delighted to seize a second chance to sign for Celtic after overcoming the worst moment of his life when a failed medical scuppered a move last year.

Celtic have agreed to pay Motherwell a similar fee to the potential £3.25milion on offer in June 2019 after Turnbull bounced back from surgery which followed the discovery of a latent knee problem.

The midfielder was coming off the back of his breakthrough season, having netted 15 goals in 30 league games, but has proven in recent weeks that he is back to form and fitness following two operations.

The 21-year-old said on Celtic’s website: “To join the biggest club in Scotland, I’m just delighted.

“Looking back, the injury was the worst time of my life, really. It was so hard to take, but I knew that if I worked hard, kept my head down, the chance could come around again, so long as I stuck to it. Now, I can’t wait to get started.”

Turnbull’s arrival has given Celtic a much-needed lift following their Champions League exit against Ferencvaros and could make his debut against his former team on Sunday.

Northern Ireland’s Coleraine enjoyed an unlikely penalty shootout win over Maribor after a 1-1 draw.