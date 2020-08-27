Brave Bohemians suffer penalty heartbreak in Europa League 

Europa League first-round qualifier

Fehérvár 1 Bohemians 1

(aet, Fehérvár win 4-2 on pens)

After a long, humid night in Hungary, Bohemians could hold their head high for extending Fehérvár into extra-time and penalties.

Keith Long’s Gypsies took the lead in play and the shoot-out but ultimately fell short on their return to the Europa League eight years after their last participation.

Keith Ward - still at the club following that European foray eight years ago - smashed home a 22nd-minute strike before Nemanja Nikolić equalised from the penalty spot just before the break.

Openings fell to both sides in extra-time to nick it but penalties were required to settle the outcome.

Despite being hauled back in the match, the upset was still on the cards when Bohs goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness saved Armin Hodzic’s first spot-kick.

But Dan Casey saw his effort saved and Kris Twardek fired wide to allow the favourites a window to recover and prevail.

“I don’t like to overegg this but we’re a part-time squad that trains four evenings per week,” noted Long.

“To come here and more than match a side of Fehérvár’s strength and resources shows how this side is progressing. If we qualify again next year, this squad will be better prepared from this experience.”

Canadian flyer Twardek was the creator of the opener, darting past his marker to the end-line and cutting a low square ball back across the box for Ward to drill the ball home from 10 yards.

Fehérvár’s main threat revolved around Lyes Houri and it was the invention of the French midfielder which drew Rob Cornwall into a mistimed lunge on Attila Fiola inside the box. Nikolić stepped up to blast the penalty into the right top corner.

That pressure by the hosts intensified after the break, with Brazilian Evandro driving a rising shot just off-target and Ivan Petriak’s bullet header coming even closer to drifting inside the near post of McGuinness.

Still, even up against that level of quality, Bohs managed to carve out a gilt-edged chance of regaining the lead.

Ward, in his last contribution before being substituted with seven minutes left, slalomed his way inwards from the left to get a clear sight on goal, yet screwed his shot wide with Adam Kovacsik beaten.

Bohs had to ride their luck in extra-time but didn’t get much of it in the shoot-out.

“The result is all that matters,” said relieved hosts boss Gábor Márton afterwards.

“While we missed lots of chances, Bohemians took theirs in the first half. They are a good side and I’m not surprised how tough a game they gave us.”

Long did his best to consider the wider landscape amid the immediate emotion.

“Losing on penalties is the cruellest way to go out and that pain is there,” he added.

“The players are devastated but they should be proud of their efforts. We have a young squad and they will only improve over time.”

Bohs have nine games left to overhaul the two-point lead at the summit enjoyed by Shamrock Rovers, whom they meet in the next league game on Saturday week.

FEHÉRVÁR: A Kovacsik; L Nego, A Rus, Stopira, A Fiola; Alef (M Patkai 75), L Houri; F Bamgboye, Evandro (B Nikolov100), I Petriak (K Geresi 109); N Nikolić (A Hodzic 74).

BOHEMIANS: S McGuinness; A Lyons, R Cornwall (J Finnerty 71), D Casey, A Breslin; JJ Lunney (C Levingston 78), K Buckley (D Mandroiu 109); D Grant, K Ward, K Twardek; A Wright.

Referee: Timotheos Christofi (CYP)