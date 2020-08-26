I'm calling the shots, says new Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli

Italian who replaces Vinny Perth says he will not be pressured into picking a side not of his choosing
I'm calling the shots, says new Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli
New Dundalk head coach  says he will 'play who deserves to play' and will not accept outside interference. Picture:  Inpho/Ciaran Culligan
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 19:25 PM
James Rogers

New Dundalk FC interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli has vowed that he will not be pressurised into picking a side not of his choosing.

The unknown Italian, who was previously Director of Coaching at the Metropolitan Oval Academy in New York, was officially unveiled as Vinny Perth's successor at Oriel Park yesterday.

Perth, who was axed by the club last Thursday in the wake of his side's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Slovenian champions NK Celje, had cited interference with team selection by chairman Bill Hulsizer as one of the factors behind his demise.

Asked would he be able to handle similar kind of pressure from the club's American owners, Giovagnoli said: "I didn't know that Bill was doing that.

"To be honest, I don't even believe that. I'm going to be surprised if he does that.

"I'm not going to do it. I will play who deserves to play. There's no problem on that. That's not a deal at all."

The 49-year-old's appointment came as a huge shock to all in the SSE Airtricity League and Giovagnoli, who will be assisted by his fellow countryman Giuseppe Rossi, said he was as surprised as anyone to get the call for an interview last Friday. Now that he is here, however, he is determined to earn the right to stay beyond his three month appointment.

"When I got the call, I didn’t wait. I started work as a manager, started to work watching games, to understand what’s going on.

"I was surprised. I was at home (in Apecchio, Italy) waiting on my visa to go back to New York and do my job.

"I started to think like I was a manager. I showed them I was really interested in the job. I was giving them a lot of information and maybe that convinced them.

"I just want to do well. I have no other option. I can only do well because I have a three month contract.

"Doing well is the only way for me to build something for the future. Now the only way to convince the players is on the pitch."

