Bohs boss Keith Long confident of causing a shock  in Hungary

Bohemians taste European football today for the first time since 2012 with boss Keith Long determined to cause an upset against Fehérvár.

The Hungarian giants reached the group stages of the Europa League two seasons ago and boast a squad of 14 internationals.

Backed by the country’s controversial Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the hosts are racing favourites to prevail in today’s one-leg first round tie in Szekesfehervar, situated an hour outside of the capital Budapest.

The temperature should dip by the time Bohs take to the field for the 5.30pm Irish time kick-off but Long knows the draw presented them with one of the hottest propositions of the round.

That said, given the Gypsies are in their best form for years, closing the gap domestically on leaders Shamrock Rovers to just two points, this could be the best possible time to face their toughest test.

“The pressure is on the opposition because they are at home and expected to go through,” noted Long.

“We've got to approach it in that fashion and will set the team up to try and play to our strengths and to try and counter them.

“We’re not going over there to sit in and hold on.

“We’re there to implement our game-plan, to try and hurt them in areas we feel that can be exposed.”

A government policy of investing 1% of all their funding into football has kept the Hungarian league consistently strong over the years.

“There’s been a lot of money pumped into that team and they’ve probably the biggest budget in the Hungarian league,” said Long.

“While the Hungarian league isn’t one of the top European leagues, ours is much smaller by comparison.”

Among the stars in the hosts’ side are Evandro, who was in the Brazil squad that faced Stephen Kenny’s U21s at last year’s Toulon tournament, and stylish French midfielder Lyes Houri.

That Uefa cut the fixture to one-leg due to Covid-19 works in the favour of Bohs, contends Long.

“It probably gives us more of a chance that the tie concludes on the night,” he suggests.

“There will be no intimidating atmosphere. Anything can happen in a two horse race and we've not come without a chance.

“They are two games into their new season, have a new manager and are only settling into what their best team is. Maybe we might catch them by surprise.”

Key to their ambitions of taking a scalp will by Canadian winger Kris Twardek.

“He’s a big threat for us but I’d love for Kris to have a bit more end product into his game,” Long said of his recruit from Sligo Rovers.

“We looked at Kris a lot last season, not just in the games against us and I felt he did particularly well in the FAI Cup semi-final against Dundalk.

“That was probably a game from which I thought that this fella fits into our profile. He’s athletic, big, powerful, fast and he’s got that durability that you require in players. He’s definitely made us better.”

Match is available to view live through bohemians.ie at cost of €9.99.