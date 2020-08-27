Roberto Lopes relishing Shamrock Rovers return to European action

In his prime and playing the best football of his career, Roberto Lopes is determined to show his quality in Europe once again.

The Shamrock Rovers defender scored big goals against SK Brann and Apollon Limassol in last year’s Europa League.

Tonight at Tallaght Stadium (8pm), the 28-year-old Crumlin native is looking forward to what he hopes is the beginning of another European adventure when Finnish side Ilves arrive for their one-off first qualifying round tie.

Having no fans roaring them on due to the new normal is disappointing, but it won’t distract the focus of Lopes and his team-mates.

“It's a weird feeling,” said Lopes of the behind closed doors setting. “In the past, Europe's a special night and a big occasion and you can feel the atmosphere building up throughout the whole week.

“So it will be different without the fans, but it's still a special occasion. It's a once-off game and you get to compete with the best sides in Europe, so we're really looking forward to it.”

And while the Cape Verde international may not be the captain, his leadership qualities can be clearly heard during games with no fans to drown out his instructive bellowing to team-mates.

“I think he’s really grown into that role, especially the last 12-18 months, he’s really grabbed it,” says manager Stephen Bradley of Lopes.

“You hear him now because there is no crowd, but he does so much talking on the pitch. He affects so many people around him.

“He makes the players around him better players and I think that that’s the real sign of a leader and a captain.

“He’s the sort of player who wants to improve every day and when you have that sort of player and person, it’s quite easy to improve them.

“He’s been excellent and he has really, really come to the fore in Europe for us in terms of big goals, big performances.

“I think when you look back, the bigger the game, he grows into it, the better he is. He’s been excellent.”

Due to Lee Grace being suspended, Liam Scales will come in on the left of Rovers' three-man defence tonight. Midfielders Greg Bolger and Sean Kavanagh remain out injured.

Despite not having been able to see them in the flesh due to Covid-19 restrictions, Bradley has done his due diligence on the Finnish cup holders who currently lie sixth in the Veikkausliiga having conceded 17 goals in their eleven games this season.

“They won 3-1 and it was probably the best that they have been this year,” said Bradley having watched Ilves beat FC Lahti last Saturday on the Wyscout portal.

“I felt that, and then I spoke to some people over there who watch them regularly and they believed it as well. Before that they’ve been very mixed, but Saturday they were good. Very good.” And while seeded Rovers may appear slight favourites, Bradley is wary of the threat Ilves, with four former internationals in their side, pose.

“I don’t think Irish clubs, or clubs in general, can approach any European game like that and think it’s an easy game,” said Bradley.

“There is an argument for the other side that maybe you need that little bit of confidence and arrogance, but we’re confident against anyone, we’ve shown that in Europe in the last few years.

“But I don’t think we can get dragged into thinking there are easy draws.”

Shamrock Rovers (probable): Mannus; O’Brien, Lopes, Scales; O’Neill; Finn, McEneff, Byrne, Farrugia; Greene, Burke.

* A live stream of the game is available (€10) at https://www.shamrockrovers.ie/livestream.