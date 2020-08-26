Jack Byrne 'has had a good conversation with Stephen Kenny' over Ireland omission 

Jack Byrne is mature enough as a player and person to have accepted his exclusion from Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League games with Bulgaria and Finland, according to his Shamrock Rovers manager, Stephen Bradley.

Kenny said at his first Ireland squad announcement on Monday that Byrne is on a standby list and that it was a ‘very tight call’ to leave Hoops’ 24-year-old schemer out of his 23-man squad.

“He’s a terrific player and a very creative passer,” said Kenny of Byrne. “These calls are marginal.”

Ahead of tomorrow night's Europa League clash with Finnish side Ilves Tampere at Tallaght Stadium, Bradley said Byrne has reacted professionally to being left out.

“He's been fine, really good with it and you can see his maturity, he's had a good conversation with Stephen,” explained Bradley.

“I think Jack will always feel he has enough to help the squad win games.

“I feel that as well, his ability is something we haven't got, the type of player he is, we don't have that type in the squad.

“As Stephen said, he's not too far away. I see him being heavily involved in the group going forward.

“He’s just unlucky in that he has missed out, but I had a good conversation with Jack on Monday night when he'd spoken to Stephen and he was fine.

“He was clear in his head what he has been doing, what he has to do, he was mature about it.”

Meanwhile, Bradley confirmed that the top-of-the-table Premier Division clash between Rovers and Bohemians will go ahead as scheduled at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday week.

Rovers' FAI Cup clash with Cork City at the Dublin 24 venue next Monday also is also unaffected.

Bradley had requested that both games be postponed due to potentially five Rovers’ players being involved or on standby for international duty.

Liam Scales and Neil Farrugia will miss Monday’s cup game, but will now be released from Jim Crawford’s Ireland under-21 training camp next Thursday, something Bohemians had requested in regard to their players, Danny Grant and Danny Mandroiu.

“We had to request for Cork and Bohs to be off as we felt we could be down five players with the internationals," said Bradley.

“We weren't aware that Bohs had an agreement to release their players back on the Thursday.

“We only got a phone call on Tuesday to say that could be the case for us as well. That's no problem for us.

“If we didn't request Bohs and Cork to be off and we have five called up late the window is gone and we couldn't have done it then. We had to protect ourselves.

“Neil and Liam are gone for the cup game, but they're back on Thursday.

“We have Brandon (Kavanagh) and Dean (Williams) on standby; Jack on standby, so potentially we were missing five which we couldn't plan with.

“The Cork game goes ahead, you can't request for one and not the other in the same week so we had to request for both to be off.”