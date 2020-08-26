Clubs scramble to tempt Messi on social media, but where could he end up?

The news that Lionel Messi is attempting to leave Barcelona has, unsurprisingly, sent social media into a frenzy - with clubs across the sporting world scrambling to tempt the superstar into their colours.

With his club heavily linked with the maestro, former Oasis singer and Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher likened the rush of transfer speculation to "the space race".

"The messiah on his way to Manchester City fc c'mon you know... I'm getting my Lionel's out," he tweeted.

Others displayed even more optimism. In a desperate attempt to lure the Argentine to Lancashire, former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba tweeted: "Dear Messi, Could you consider @OfficialBWFC as one of your options... #comeonyoutrotters"

Grimsby fan and comedian Lloyd Griffith appeared to take it upon himself to try and broker a deal for his club - sharing an old photo of himself shaking hands with the superstar and asserting: "I'll sort this".

In response, the Mariners joked: "We told you to start discussions with him secretly... not leak it to the world press."

For many the news proved a golden opportunity to flex their photo-editing muscle, with Port Vale artistically grafting Messi's head onto the shoulders of one of their own.

"Come for the oatcakes. Stay for the away shirt," they tweeted in a plea to the Argentine.

Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez was asked by a fan to enquire whether compatriot Messi was a fan of bridges, with a view to a move to Tyneside.

"I will," promised Fernandez on Twitter.

In Canada, the Vancouver Whitecaps quipped that their negotiations had already begun with the player.

A screen capture showed someone from the club messaging the forward on Instagram, typing: "Hear me out."

Some teams even wondered if Messi, 33, was ready to swap sports altogether.

Mercedes floated the idea of a move to Formula One, asking whether Messi had ever "thought about moving to Brackley".

Minor League Baseball team the Fresno Grizzlies posted an edited image of Messi in their jersey, adding: "Wonder if Messi has ever thought of trying out baseball."

Even the International Triathlon Union felt it was time for a change of discipline.

"Hold the guns. We have a last-minute entry for (Hamburg Wasser) next week," it tweeted.

Perhaps the most surprising online response to Messi's transfer request came from his team-mates.

Barca legend Carles Puyol tweeted about his "respect and admiration" after the decision - to which Messi's current strike partner Luis Suarez responded with clapping emojis.

However, for many the most unexpected element of the whole saga was that Messi sent a fax to Barcelona to tell the LaLiga giants of his intention to leave.

Bemused by the millionaire star's choice of dated technology, Twitter user @haa_ree0 tweeted: "Messi shut down the internet with a message sent on a fax machine.

"If this doesn't prove how big he is, (I don't know) what will."

So why does Messi want to leave?

Messi is said to be disillusioned with the general direction of the club and with some of their dealings in the transfer market. He wants Barcelona to remain competitive, especially in the Champions League, and it appears he does not feel that will happen any time soon – certainly not during the remaining year he has left on his contract.

It is understood Messi sent a fax to the club on Tuesday asking to have his contract terminated. Reports claim the Argentina international has a clause in his contract which, if activated, would allow him to walk away from the Nou Camp for free.

However, Barcelona believe the clause has now expired and insist Messi is contracted to the club until 2021 with a reported 700m euro (£628million) buy-out clause. Messi and his team, though, feel the clause should be extended to cover the prolonged season – which ran until August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Are politics involved?

It seems Messi’s move is no mere power play. Sources in Spain and Argentina are insisting that the 33-year-old wants to go even if unpopular president Josep Bartomeu leaves.

Further reports in Spain detail a meeting with new coach Ronald Koeman, in which Messi admitted he felt closer to leaving than staying. The leaked extract would help turn the fans against Messi and make it easier for the club to let him leave, freeing up a huge amount of money to improve the squad.

Reports that team-mate Luis Suarez was told in a phone call with Koeman that he was not wanted might have also confirmed the impression Messi had that the club’s board do not always do things the right way.

Where, realistically, could he go?

The fact Messi remains hungry for success means a return to Argentina with former club Newell’s Old Boys is unlikely, as is joining former team-mate Xavi in Qatar.

There are only a select few clubs who can attract Messi, let alone afford him. Manchester City are likely to be linked, with a move to the Etihad bringing a reunion with former boss Pep Guardiola. While coaching the Argentina forward at Barca, Guardiola won three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies during a four-year spell in charge from 2008.

Neighbours Manchester United may also be interested, having already indicated this summer that they are willing to spend big through their pursuit of Jadon Sancho. Another possible destination could be beaten Champions League finalists Paris St Germain. The French champions have previously spent big on Messi’s former Barca team-mate Neymar and France international Kylian Mbappe, the two most expensive players in the world.

What about Financial Fair Play?

As far as UEFA is concerned, FFP principles remain intact despite the recent case involving Manchester City. The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned City’s two-year European ban last month – an original punishment set by UEFA for violating FFP regulations.

Therefore, any club signing Messi would have to be able to demonstrate sufficient revenue coming in to justify the outlay. Clearly Barcelona would have to be willing to negotiate lower than the reported buy-out clause in his contract but still a deal for the player, with any fee and wages included, could break the world record for a transfer – set when Neymar moved from the Nou Camp to PSG in 2017 for £200million.

Could Barcelona survive without their talisman?

With Messi aged 33, it is likely the club have already begun preparations for their future without him, although a Messi-less Barcelona is hard to contemplate.

The Argentinian has spent his entire senior career at the Nou Camp, winning 33 major trophies, and Barcelona would find it almost impossible to replace someone who has scored more than 700 goals for the club since 2003. Although there would be scope to rebuild the team, ii is not a job that could be done overnight and some barren years could lie ahead for the Catalans.