‘It’s like the space race’: Clubs scramble to tempt Lionel Messi on social media

One Twitter user noticed: "Messi shut down the internet with a message sent on a fax machine"
‘It’s like the space race’: Clubs scramble to tempt Lionel Messi on social media
Lionel Messi leaving the pitch after Barcelona's 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon nearly two weeks ago. Picture: AP
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 11:39 AM
Edd Dracott, PA

The news that Lionel Messi is attempting to leave Barcelona has, unsurprisingly, sent social media into a frenzy – with clubs across the sporting world scrambling to tempt the superstar into their colours.

With his club heavily linked with the maestro, former Oasis singer and Manchester City fan Liam Gallagher likened the rush of transfer speculation to “the space race”.

“The messiah on his way to Manchester City fc c’mon you know… I’m getting my Lionel’s out,” he tweeted.

Others displayed even more optimism. 

Grimsby fan and comedian Lloyd Griffith appeared to take it upon himself to try and broker a deal for his club – sharing an old photo of himself shaking hands with the superstar and asserting: “I’ll sort this”.

In response, the Mariners joked: “We told you to start discussions with him secretly… not leak it to the world press.” 

In Canada, the Vancouver Whitecaps quipped that their negotiations had already begun with the player.

A screen capture showed someone from the club messaging the forward on Instagram, typing: “Hear me out.” 

Some teams even wondered if Messi, 33, was ready to swap sports altogether.

How about Le Bron facing off against the little maestro when the LA Lakers play the Washington Wizards?

Mercedes floated the idea of a move to Formula One, asking whether Messi had ever “thought about moving to Brackley”.

Minor League Baseball team the Fresno Grizzlies posted an edited image of Messi in their jersey, adding: “Wonder if Messi has ever thought of trying out baseball.” 

Even the International Triathlon Union felt it was time for a change of discipline.

“Hold the guns. We have a last-minute entry for (Hamburg Wasser) next week,” it tweeted.

Perhaps the most surprising online response to Messi’s transfer request came from his team-mates.

Barca legend Carles Puyol tweeted about his “respect and admiration” after the decision – to which Messi’s current strike partner Luis Suarez responded with clapping emojis.

However, for many, the most unexpected element of the whole saga was that Messi sent a fax to Barcelona to tell the LaLiga giants of his intention to leave.

Bemused by the millionaire star’s choice of dated technology, Twitter user @haa_ree0 tweeted: “Messi shut down the internet with a message sent on a fax machine.

“If this doesn’t prove how big he is, (I don’t know) what will.”

More in this section

Soccer Manchester United Maguire Tiral Police officers ‘still waiting for apology’ from Harry Maguire, says lawyer
Celtic v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Celtic Park Lionel Messi keen on Barcelona exit with Manchester City possibly in the mix
Harry Maguire Southgate u-turn: Maguire left out of England squad in light of 'developments'
lionel messisoccerplace: barcelona

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up