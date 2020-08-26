Niall Quinn: LoI streaming success will be built on

With Covid-19 set to keep fans outside of stadia for the foreseeable future, new League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon insists the FAI will concentrate on their streaming drive.

Legislators in the GAA might be campaigning for the swift return of crowds but football won’t be pressurising the Government into modifying their policy, especially with state support so critical to their viability.

It took four and a half months for the League of Ireland to restart at the end of July but the introduction of streaming packages in an era of behind-closed-doors has proven successful. The full package, on the portal known as WATCHLOI, was pitched to subscribers at a price of €55.

Staggering the five Premier Division across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will continue as a format once this initial six-week testing period ends on September 13.

“Every game is available on WATCHLOI and the schedule helped the four clubs involved in European club competitions,” explained Scanlon, who was promoted to the post six weeks ago from within the FAI.

“We’ll meeting with the broadcasters this week and hope to give the updated fixture list towards the end of next week. I would envisage the games continuing in the current format.”

Niall Quinn, having had his temporary contract as interim deputy chief executive extended, concurred by stating: “Streaming was was never done as a silver bullet in the Covid-19 era, only as a trial.

“After 27 days, it’s something we are glad we did. The exposure the league has got has been excellent.

“It's encouraging to the point where we'll have a dividend for the clubs.

The great thing about it is what it's achieving, and it's given us a chance to believe in what we can do in the future. The feeling is that we're going forward with it.

Much of how the League of Ireland, and the FAI as a whole, proceeds hinges on the outcome of next Monday’s EGM. Members will be asked to back proposals that will facilitate the release of over €30m in grants and interest-free loans.

However, as revealed in yesterday’s Irish Examiner, some of the compromises conveyed by chairman Roy Barrett to senior council members have yet to be rubber-stamped by Government. The State only agreed to restore public funding when the full terms of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were ratified into a rulebook.

The most contentious of the reforms is the necessity for council members with service of 10 years or over to be immediately culled. Quinn and Barrett want that term limit replaced by a FIFA Electoral Code that applies criteria around a “fit and proper test”.

With just five days remaining before two-thirds of the 203 delegates must support the rule changes at the virtual Egm, the FAI have work on their hands to appease the concerned foot-soldiers. Stakeholders must relax some of the measures to guarantee the motions being carried.

“There is ongoing work about the acceptance of the electoral code,” said Quinn, hopeful of a resolution.

“As of now it hasn’t been clarified. We don’t have acceptance in writing as there are a lot of signatories to the MoU from the Department of Sport to Bank of Ireland and Uefa.”

* WATCHLOI have launched the Half-Season Pass for the 2020 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season run-in. Supporters will be able to watch the remainder of the Premier Division matches for just €39 in Ireland and €45 for the rest of the world, working out at less than a euro per game with 50+ matches available on the platform. More info at watchloi.ie