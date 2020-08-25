Keith Long: 'It shouldn't be a situation where we have an FAI Cup and League game in the same week as an international window'

Bohemians manager Keith Long has bemoaned the tight League of Ireland schedule after their top-of-the-table clash against Shamrock Rovers on Saturday week was postponed.

Rovers requested the match at Tallaght Stadium be called off after Liam Scales and Neil Farrugia were called up to the Ireland U21 squad. Bohs also have two players, Danny Grant and Dan Mandroiu, in Jim Crawford’s squad for next week’s training camp in Northern Ireland.

Bohs have cut the lead of Rovers at the summit to just two points. While they have generated a five-game winning streak, Stephen Bradley’s Hoops have lost pace at the top by drawing their last two against St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians.

Long, who takes his Bohs side to Hungary tomorrow for Thursday’s Europa League tie against Fehérvár, is disappointed that the meeting of the pacesetters will have to be rescheduled.

“This is a simple thing,” sighed Long.

“It shouldn't be a situation where we have an FAI Cup and League game in the same week as an international window.

“It's impossible. We’ve been saying for years that there has to be better planning.”

Although Rovers lodged the request, Long doesn’t blame their Dublin rivals for this situation.

He added: “I have no issues that Rovers want to postpone the game because we're in the same boat.

“It's perfectly understandable because Neil and Liam played in their last game against Shelbourne.

“We would be getting our two players back on the day before the Rovers game, which wouldn’t be ideal.

“It's just a situation that shouldn’t happen but does because there are very few players in the senior international squad.

“But, due to this being a young league, we all miss players due to call-ups at U19 and U21 level.

“I think you have to make allowances in your calendar for international windows, This is not rocket science.”

Crawford will tomorrow unveil his U21 squad, the first since he replaced Stephen Kenny in April.