Kenny ‘not actively’ courting North players as Mark Sykes to switch Irish allegiances

The issue of players from Northern Ireland declaring for the Republic has been a thorny one but Stephen Kenny insists he has not actively recruited any players since taking over the U21 role.

The Republic of Ireland senior manager was speaking on the back of news that Oxford United’s Mark Sykes is the latest to choose the north-south route. The player informed Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough of his decision over the weekend.

Baraclough described the news as “massively disappointing” and highlighted the work done in coaching Sykes by the association in the North.

Kenny confirmed the player’s intentions yesterday but added that the process of switching allegiances was very much in its infancy. No documents have yet been processed.

“I’ve been in the job 18 months and I haven’t actively recruited anyone in terms of the U21 team. This is... I don’t have a policy,” he said. “I don’t want to say too much on it.

Mark obviously feels an identity towards Ireland and I respect that. I have great respect for that.

“It’s not an easy thing to make that decision but it’s not something we aggressively proactively tried to get him to do. Far from it, that’s far from the truth. But he played well against Newcastle in the cup, he scored in the play-off and they were unlucky not to get up.

“I have respect for Ian Baraclough and for Northern Ireland so we’ll take it slowly because it has just materialised. It was probably accelerated because of the prospect of him being named in Ian’s squad this week.”

Belfast born, Sykes spent six years at Glenavon before making the move to Oxford last year. An Irish speaker, the midfielder has represented Northern Ireland at various underage levels and was called up to the senior panel twice without playing.

Kenny also addressed comments made recently by Jason McAteer who said his elevation to senior boss was a huge step up for someone who had ‘only’ managed in the League of Ireland and in Scotland. McAteer also spoke of how unimpressed he was with Brian Kerr’s stint in charge.

“I’m actually not offended by that easily. I’m grand,” Kenny explained. “Things like that don’t really bother me that much. I’m in it too long. I’ve great respect for Brian Kerr and Chris Hughton. Brian and Chris would have taken the training sessions and he was criticising Brian and Chris’s sessions. I’ve great respect for both but it’s not relevant... Jason was a great player for Ireland. I’ve no issue with him.”