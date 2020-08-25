Dundalk raise eyebrows as Giovagnoli set for hotseat 

Marcello Lippi, Vittorio Pozzo, Antonio Conte, Dino Zoff, Arrigo Sacchi, Carlo Ancelotti, Fabio Capello, and Giovanni Trapattoni. Some of football's greatest ever managers have hailed from Italy.

Dundalk FC are set to go the Italian route following the dismissal of Vinny Perth last Thursday but with a little known coach, who has never been in charge of a senior side.

Unknown Filippo Giovagnoli is expected at Oriel Park this morning where he will be officially unveiled as the new man in charge of the Co Louth club.

The 49-year-old's impending appointment has been greeted with disbelief in SSE Airtricity League circles given his low profile.

He has previously been Technical Director of AC Milan’s Junior Camps but was most recently Director of Coaching at the Metropolitan Oval Academy in New York.

News of his pending appointment broke yesterday and has been greeted with shock and surprise within the Dundalk dressing room.

Whereas club owners PEAK6 had initially targeted much more high-profile candidates, including former Irish internationals Robbie Keane and Mark Kennedy, Giovagnoli is a left field appointment.

Due to the fact he does not have a Uefa Pro Licence, it is expected that at least one of Perth's former backroom team of John Gill or Alan Reynolds will remain at Oriel Park for what is expected to be a short-term appointment until the end of the season.

He may also not have the exact title of manager as a result, similar to his predecessor when he first took over at the champions in January 2019.

Dundalk currently sit third in the SSE Airtricity League, nine points off league leaders Shamrock Rovers, having taken just two points from four matches since the restart of the season on July 31. Indeed, no side has taken less points since the league resumed.

Giovagnoli, who had an 18-year professional career as a player in the lower leagues in Italy, is expected to take charge for the first time when Dundalk travel to face Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park in the second round of the FAI Cup on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood he will be assisted by fellow Italian Giuseppe Rossi, who was also with him at the Metropolitan Oval Academy.

The appointment comes on the heels of Perth’s dismissal last Thursday following the club's 3-0 Champions League defeat against Slovenian champions NK Celje.