Jeff Hendrick secures four-year deal at Newcastle

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick has joined Newcastle United, the club has confirmed today.
It keeps the Dubliner in the Premier League after he parted company with Burnley at the end of last season.
Newcastle revealed today that Hendrick has signed a four-year contract with the club.
Hendrick was today named in Stephen Kenny's squad for the upcoming internationals with Bulgaria and Finland.
