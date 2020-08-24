Jeff Hendrick secures four-year deal at Newcastle

Jeff Hendrick secures four-year deal at Newcastle
File photo dated 19-10-2019 of  Jeff Hendrick PA playing for Burnley 
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 16:38 PM

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick has joined Newcastle United, the club has confirmed today.

It keeps the Dubliner in the Premier League after he parted company with Burnley at the end of last season.

Newcastle revealed today that Hendrick has signed a four-year contract with the club.

Hendrick was today named in Stephen Kenny's squad for the upcoming internationals with Bulgaria and Finland.

More to follow



More in this section

Jeff Hendrick File Photo Jeff Hendrick secures four-year deal at Newcastle
Stephen Kenny 24/8/2020 Obafemi not in Kenny's current plans but has 'big future' in green
Republic of Ireland Squad Training and Press Conference James McCarthy primed for central role again with Ireland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up