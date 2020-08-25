John Caulfield sets Galway 18-month promotion target

New Galway United manager John Caulfield has set an immediate target of gaining promotion to the Premier Division, but reckons he won’t be long in the job if he cannot lead the side out of the second tier by the end of next season.

League winner as a player and manager with Cork City, Caulfield left the Leesiders last summer, and eyebrows have been raised as to why one of the top managers in the game would take charge of a side without a win all season in the First Division.

But Caulfield sees the Eamonn Deacy Park outfit as ‘a sleeping giant’ and thinks if he can lift their confidence and ambition in the short term he could be in charge of a potential success story.

“I think the first thing is we have to get out of the First Division. It’s a tough division,” said Caulfield, who is moving to live in Galway and has brought his old teammate Johnny Glynn in as first team coach.

“For us we have to get out of the First Division. While this year is going to be incredibly difficult, certainly by the end of next season, if I don’t get us out, you are judged on results. So I have no problem in saying that.

I am not a manager that’s interested in being at the bottom of the table or mid-table. I see success as getting to the Premier Division, that’s the ultimate goal over the next 18 months.

Caulfield will take charge of Friday’s FAI Cup second round clash with Shelbourne, but without a win in their eight league games so far this season he knows there is a significant challenge ahead.

The new manager is due to sit down again with the club board to discuss his playing budget, but Caulfield says he is excited at the chance to build on the potential he sees in the county.

“I am very much about working with what I have. Very much for me it was: where are they at? What do they want? Is there an ambition? Is there an investment in the background that we can get that we can make things happen.

“I look at Galway as being a city team with big support and just haven’t been doing well. Down the road you have Sligo Rovers, a brilliant club. Should Galway be bigger than Sligo? If you go on population, certainly it should be.

“It just hasn’t developed with the potential that’s there, for one reason or another. On and off the pitch I have a lot of work to do, but if the will isn’t there from the people who are over the club well then you’re wasting your time.

The enthusiasm I got from meeting the lads and what they wanted to do was huge.

"They feel down at the moment themselves because the results haven’t been good for a long time.

“But I feel if we can build a club, that the support will be there. I could have stayed in my day job but I’m a football man, that’s what I love and that’s what I want to do.”