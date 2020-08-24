Obafemi not in Kenny's current plans but has 'big future' in green

Stephen Kenny has described Michael Obafemi as a striker with a bright future in international football despite having left the young Southampton attacker out of his first senior squad for next month's Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

Obafaemi, who scored four times in 25 appearances for the Saints last season, sent what appeared to be a loaded tweet after the 23-man Republic of Ireland group was announced on Monday morning. “Intresting,” (sic) he said, followed by quizzical and laughing emojis.

Kenny described the 20-year old as a “great lad” whose physical condition has improved but one who has been playing mostly as part of a front two with the Premier League club and still learning how to play a wider role.

“Michael has a very good future ahead of himself,” said Kenny. “I hope he goes into the [Ireland] U21 squad and does well now at that level and hopefully gets into the Southampton team. The manager at Southampton, Ralph Hassenhuttl, has been brilliant for him.

“He didn’t make this squad, but squads are evolving and changing. We do play with one lone central striker and he’s not played that role that much because his team play with a two.

“It is different position. He has played wide with Southampton on occasion, he’s still learning that one. I see him as a striker and he’s someone who hopefully has a big future with Ireland.”

This was consistent with other utterances Kenny made on his preferred formation in his media dealings today. James McCarthy, if fit, has clearly been pencilled in for a pivotal role as the middle cog in a three-man midfield in a 4-3-3 system utilising just one traditional striker.

This is clearly Plan A, even if he insisted he would not be a “slave” to any one system.

Kenny also confirmed that he did not contact Obafemi to tell him that he would not be named in the senior the squad. Hos reasoning was that the Dublin-born player had not featured in the last handful of squads under Mick McCarthy either. Those who did were contacted.

Two youngsters who did make it the senior ranks this time are Norwich City forward Adam Idah and Jayson Molumby of Brighton & Hove Albion who impressed on loan in Millwall's midfield last year. Kenny was asked about both, Idah first.

“Adam has been quite prolific for Ireland coming through the age groups and coming from Cork and doing very well. He’s got a lot of characteristics of a centre-forward. He can play with his back to goal. We haven’t had many players over the years for Ireland who could play with their back to goal and be genuinely quick and he’s got genuine pace.

“So those, if you go through our list of strikers over the years, we’ve had bigger lads who were good with their backs to goal but not necessarily quick. He’s still only learning the game, he’s a 2001 birthday, he’s still eligible for U19s. He’s shown a lot of potential and has all the attributes to be a really good centre-forward. Hopefully he can continue his rate of progress.”

Molumby was a regular with Millwall in the Championship and Kenny is clearly a fan.

“He’s a very competitive player and he’s got all-round attributes. He’s very quick over the ground, he’s quite aggressive and has an excellent range of passing. He’s quite a dynamic player. It’s just a matter of, I suppose, what Millwall thought of another part of being a midfield player is discipline in midfield.

“It wasn’t his greatest attribute but maybe I didn’t want it to be because I like the chaotic nature of what he brings. I think that energises the rest of the team. He’s been taught other things and it’s good to learn. It will be competitive in the midfield, it’s quite a strong area for us. There’s genuine competition there. I’m sure training will be very competitive and that’s what you want.”

Asked about the pending appointment of Filippo Giovagnoli as Dundalk manager and the departure of his former assistant Vinny Perth, Kenny suggested Perth had been harshly treated.

"Dundalk is a club close to my heart obviously, a great period. I still live in the area. It's a big part of my life.

"Vinny, I'm disappointed to see anyone lose his job and disappointed to see Vinny lose his job particularly, he lost a couple of games and that's the nature of it.

"It's a very, very harsh decision for him so hopefully he can come out and be stronger as a manager in the future. Not that he needed to be stronger, that's not a criticism. I mean you learn from your experiences, it makes you better, and you have to do that. I think, so, I sincerely wish him well with that. It's harsh alright."





