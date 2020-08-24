Lewandowski deserves personal trophy to go with this ultimate prize

There will be no Ballon D’Or awarded at the end of this strangest of seasons but Robert Lewandowski, on the back of finally lifting the Champions League trophy, would surely have been the choice after the way he has moved into a gear that only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been able to find in recent years.

The Polish international, as he showed with another strong performance in Lisbon, has gone from being a regular in the world’ s top 10 to a serious contender to join those perennial superstars in football’s exclusive lounge for players deemed to be amongst the greatest of all time.

It hasn’t happened overnight, there has been a noticeable season-on-season improvement over a period of many years, but the way the striker has stepped up the pace of that improvement deserves a personal trophy to go with those he has also won for his team.

He wasn’t the match-winner here and couldn’t quite match Ronaldo’s record of 17 goals in a Champions League campaign, set in 2013-14, or create a record of scoring in every single match in the tournament. But his tally of 15 goals was the key to Bayern becoming European champions for the sixth time – and he deserves the recognition.

One publication’s preview to the big final in Lisbon was headlined ‘The best team against the best player’ – with Bayern being deemed the best team and Neymar the best player. But it’s a headline that now looks ill-judged.

For some reason, Lewandowski, despite being at the top of European football for so long has never quite been seen as worthy of breathing the same air as Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. Despite all the goals and all the trophies, he didn’t fit the superhero suit – always making the list of the world’s greatest players but never featuring on the poster.

Going into this final, football historians reminded us, Lewandowski had never won the Champions League before and never won the Ballon D’Or, which has been dominated by Messi and Ronaldo, with only Luka Modric keeping them from top spot in a period of more than a decade.

But 2019-20 is a season that really should change all that, given the remarkable statistics the Polish legend has produced at the age of 32 – even if the powers that be have decided not to award a trophy in a year devastated by pandemic.

During that time, Lewandowski has scored an astonishing 55 goals in 47 games in all competitions for Bayern — that includes 15 goals in nine matches in the Champions League – with the striker scoring in every game up to and including the semi-final.

He came so close in the final, too – a shot against the post, a superb header saved in the first half and another half-chance after the break as he gave PSG no end of problems.

His figures are, without doubt, superhero statistics, which should leave him right up there alongside Messi and Ronaldo, and not living in the shadow of any opponent, no matter how glamorous, for the remainder of his career.

For years we have debated what elevates Messi and Ronaldo above all their peers and why they are so uncatchable, and although trophies play a big part in the calculation, it is consistency which is most often named as the primary component. There simply haven’t been any other players in world football scoring 40 or 50 goals in a season every season; or at least not until now.

Lewandowski, who has never finished higher than fourth in the Ballon D’Or voting (which he achieved in 2015, when Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar were ahead of him), has suddenly reached a peak in a year which he has scored more goals than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues.

He currently averages a goal around every 75 mins and has scored 40 goals or more every season since 2015-16; and although he remains a long way behind Ronaldo and Messi in the list of all-time Champions League goalscorers, his goal per game ratio is similar to both his rivals.

So, in a campaign when Juventus failed to get past the last 16 and Barcelona were thumped 8-2 by Lewandowski’s Bayern, he deserves to be crowned the world’s greatest player even if a global pandemic has taken that moment away.

Perhaps it is Lewandowski’s style of play which has prevented him, until now, rising to Galactico status. Here is a player who works hard in every area of the field, holds up the ball, lays off passes to bring others into play and, thanks to clever moment, finishes ruthlessly when given a chance.

It's a style which makes him a striker for the purists, a model of how a modern forward should look; but he doesn’t have the circus tricks and glamorous lifestyle of those he is up against. Even his trademark celebration is stoic and understated; there’s no ripping off his shirt to flash the pecs, no glowering for the camera and no acrobatics.

But what Lewandowski has done is improve every season and he deserves all the recognition he gets. This has been his year and his trophy.