Coman the hour - Flick masterstroke gives Bayern sixth European crown

IT was a night at the Estadio da Luz that offered the tantalising possibility of a subtle shift in footballing power, from old money to new, from Germany to France, from Munich to Paris.

In the end, a masterstroke from Bayern’s manager Hansi Flick, only in the job since November, saw him call up a Frenchman, Kingsley Coman, for the Final date with his old club and the inspirational winger struck the pivotal blow just before the hour.

The goal helped Bayern clinch their sixth ever European crown - whether old European Cup or the Champions League rebrand - a tally which draws them level with Liverpool and behind only AC Milan and Real Madrid.

It also completed a remarkable season, in every sense of the word given the pandemic that so delayed the later stages of the tournament, for Flick and his club with the coach displaying a Midas touch that all the oil money in Qatar could not buy.

That was evident in the 55-year-old coach’s decision to bring in man of the match Coman, ahead of the unfortunate Ivan Perisic, and when Joshua Kimmich stood up a magnificent far-post cross after 59 minutes, there he was to head a brilliant finish into the corner of the Paris goal.

The purists mused, pre-match, over whether Bayern’s policy of playing a high defensive line would play into PSG’s hands or, more relevantly, the pacy feet of their renowned front three.

There were intriguing match-ups all over the field and, of course, the sub-plot of whether Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, three years on from their arrival in the French capital, were finally ready to deliver on their combined £360 million transfer fees.

But, to many, this Final - taking place 85 days after its originally scheduled date in Istanbul - was far more significant than tactics and a mere football match.

PSG, of course, arrived in their first Champions League Final 50 years to the day since they played their first-ever game, fuelled by the investment of their owners, the Qatari state.

Had Manchester City, effectively owned by Abu Dhabi, not been so inept in trying to get past Lyon in their quarter-final tie, then it might have been Pep Guardiola’s side that found themselves at the heart of what many see as an almost existential battle for football’s soul.

Instead, it was Thomas Tuchel’s club, and the Qatari state that owns them, who were left to take centre stage in the debate over “sports washing,” soft political power, financial fair play and the optics of whether European football fans wish to see rival Gulf states using the sport as their personal playing field.

Certainly, this was no final for the romantics. PSG’s petro billions were up against Bayern, winners of the last eight German titles and appearing in their 11th Champions League Final.

It said much about PSG that mighty Bayern, now winners of 21 straight games and all 11 Champions League matches this season, could be perceived by neutrals as the “good guys” in this most unusual of Finals.

But at least PSG, French champions in seven of the last eight seasons and boasting six trophies in two years under Tuchel, offered the chance of a slight shift - if not a complete change - in the European old guard.

Since Borussia Dortmund were crowned champions of Europe in 1997, only one new, first-time winner has had their name added to the trophy - and that was Chelsea in 2012, again, hardly the romantic’s choice.

In fact, in those 22 years, Chelsea were one of only six clubs - Leverkusen, Valencia, Monaco, Arsenal and Spurs the others - to even make a debut appearance in a Final; a sure indication that so far this century old football money has ruled the sport.

But in this Lisbon mini-tournament to decide the 2020 Champions League, here came the nouveau riche Manchester City - undone eventually by Guardiola’s tactical hubris against Lyon - and, in their wake, PSG.

Football and geo-political ethics aside, it was a final that whetted the appetite although one which, perhaps understandably, took time to simmer.

As the first half unfolded, Manuel Neuer blocked, twice in the same attack, from Neymar; the prolific Robert Lewandowski spun and shot against a Paris post then saw an excellent close-range header saved by Keylor Navas, recalled after missing the semi-final win over Leipzig with injury.

On the stroke of half-time, the French should have been in front after Bayern gifted the ball to Mbappe in their area, he exchanged passes with Ander Herrera but could only steer a weak shot straight at Neuer.

An absorbing first period turned scrappy after the restart although Serge Gnabry’s foul on Neymar angered Leandro Paredes and sparked a minor scuffle between the two sets of players as tensions - and the stakes - mounted.

Paris blinked first, conceded the opening goal and were then unfortunate when, first, Neuer saved well from Marquinhos and then were denied even a VAR review after Mbappe appeared to be clipped by Kimmich.

It was a tense final 20 minutes and the Germans, who had averaged 4.2 goals a game in their 10 other European games this season, survived a 92nd-minute Neymar shot that curled just wide. Despite defeat, it was hard not to imagine that the Brazilian and PSG’s day will come again.

PSG (4-3-3): Navas 6; Kehrer 6, Thiago Silva 7, Kimpembe 7, Bernat 8 (Kurzawa 80); Herrera 7 (Draxler 72, 6), Marquinhos 6, Paredes 6 (Verratti 65, 6); Di Maria 6 (Choupo-Moting 80), Neymar 6, Mbappe 7. Subs (not used) Rico, Icardi, Sarabia, Diallo, Bakker, Gueye, Bulka, Dagba.

Bayern (4-2-3-1): Neuer 8; Kimmich 8, Boateng 6 (Sule 25, 7), Alaba 7, Davies 7; Thiago Alcantara 7 (Tolisso 86), Goretzka 6; Gnabry 6 (Coutinho 68, 6), Muller 7, Coman 9 (Perisic 68, 6); Lewandowski 8. Subs (not used) Odriozola, Pavard, Martinez Aguinaga, Cuisance, Hernandez, Ulreich, Zirkzee, Hoffmann.

Referee: D Orsato (Italy) 6

The moments that mattered:

22 mins: At a time when PSG looked in control and were creating the cleaner chances, Bayern reminded them how dangerous they can be at a moment’s notice when they broke away to create their first opportunity of the night. Lewandowski cleverly took in a ball from Davies, turned and fired a shot that beat Navas but came back off the post. Even though his effort didn’t end up in the net, it jolted the French champions and was a key psychological moment in a tight game.

45 mins: Right on the stroke of half time came a moment which could have changed the shape of this match. Bayern gave the ball away carelessly and PSG should have opened the scoring and gone into the break ahead. A number of quick passes saw the ball eventually reach Mbappe right in the centre of the goal with only the goalkeeper to beat. But the Frenchman hit the ball straight at Neuer, and PSG never really recovered.

59 mins: The moment that won the trophy. A move which started with an excellent pass from Thiago saw Bayern put together their best move of the night, and Kimmich, with seemingly so much time to look up and consider his options, dinked a glorious cross to the far post and pick out Kingsley Coman. The winger, who had been a surprise call-up for the final, crowned an excellent performance by heading home firmly.