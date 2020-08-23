Killarney Celtic spot on after thriller with Douglas Hall

FAI Youth Cup Final: Killarney Celtic 3 Douglas Hall AFC 3 (Celtic wins 3-2 on pens)

Emmett O’Shea will be toast of Killarney after his expertly struck penalty saw Killarney Celtic edge out a gallant Douglas Hall outfit 3-2 in the shootout after a thrilling FAI Youths Cup Final played in Mounthawk Park, Tralee yesterday afternoon.

Douglas Hall looked the better side early on and took the lead in the 8th minute after a superb free-kick by Alex Murphy, who drilled low through the Celtic wall — James Daly was quickest to react as he ran towards the near post to toe-poke the ball home.

Celtic had legitimate claims for a penalty turned down in the 27th minute when Erin Moloney appeared to be taken down by David Garvan, but the referee waved play on. Despite chances at both ends, Douglas Hall retired 1-0 in front at the interval.

Killarney Celtic leveled in the 57th minute straight from a corner kick taken by their captain Cian Doe but Douglas Hall regained the lead when

Justin Equaibor fed Daly and his cross was hammered to the roof of the Celtic net by substitute Cormac Kelly.

But Killarney Celtic fought back and equalised when Padraig Looney headed a harmless looking long ball to the Douglas net in the 83rd and a minute later Celtic went 3-2 ahead thanks to Terry Sparling.

But they could not hang on and in the 94th minute Cormac Kelly equalised for Douglas Hall with a cool finish, setting up extra-time.

Neither side could find the winner and after a penalty shootout where Douglas Hall missed three times and Killarney Celtic twice, it was left to substitute Emmet O’Shea to shoot low to the corner and Celtic were in seventh heaven.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: A Carey; E Cronin (E O’Shea), C Doe C Boyle O’Sullivan), P Looney, J Kerins, C Henderson, E Moloney (R Doyle), J Darmody, T Sparling (G Osieba), E Looney, D Callaghan (J O’Mahony).

DOUGLAS HALL AFC: A Ancheta; A Murphy, D Garvan ( B O’Neill) , D O’Sullivan, J Equaibor, D McCarthy, J Daly ( R Timon) , E Lee ( C Kelly ) , A Frank ( C Hanley) , E Healy ( A Melande) , J Dawson.

Referee: G Fitzgerald