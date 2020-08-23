Delap and Finn Harps catch Waterford FC at the death

Waterford FC 2

Finn Harps 3

Adrian Flanagan, RSC

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

After the Blues looked in control of the tie, they showed their vulnerability at the back once again as John Sheridan’s men were twice pegged back level before Delap managed to head the winner that left the home manager shell-shocked.

Waterford struck first on 13 minutes when Michael O’Connor spotted the run of Matty Smith with a superb ball on the right-side. Smith, in turn, fed Ali Coote and his goalbound effort hit off Shane McEleney before spinning past the helpless Mark Anthony McGinley.

Former Blues player David Webster levelled the tie for Finn Harps on 81 minutes when Barry McNamee whipped in a right-wing corner kick to the back post where Webster’s close-range header was judged to have crossed the line by assistant referee Eoin Harte.

The hosts regained the lead just a minute later when Robbie McCourt’s clearance from the left-back position was flicked on by Michael O’Connor to John Martin who drilled a shot under McGinley.

Finn Harps were back on level terms on 87 minutes when Adrian Delap, who replaced Mark Coyle two minutes earlier, sent in a right-wing cross that picked out the run of Alexander Kolger at the near post and he powered a header past Tadgh Ryan.

It was the tale of two substitutes combining once again for what proved to be winning goal for the visitors from Donegal on 90 minutes when Kolger fired in a shot from the left that was parried by Ryan, but Delap was on hand to head home from close-range.

WATERFORD FC: Tadhg Ryan, Tunmise Sobowale, Jake Davidson, Robbie McCourt, Tyreke Wilson, Robbie Weir, Shane Griffin, Ali Coote, Matty Smith, Michael O’Connor, Kurtis Byrne (John Martin ’80).

FINN HARPS: Mark McGinley, Shane McEleney, David Webster, Stephen Folan, Sam Todd, Leo Donnellan, Mark Coyle (Adrian Delap ’85), Ryan Connolly (Tony McNamee ’79), Mark Russell (Alexander Kolger ’79), Barry McNamee, Raffaele Cretaro (Adam Foley ’57).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).