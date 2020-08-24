Bohs boss Long won't be sucked into title talk

SSE Airtricity Premier Division

Bohemians 2 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Keith Long refused to entertain any talk of his Bohemians being genuine title contenders after Saturday’s dominant display in seeing off St Patrick’s Athletic at Dalymount Park brought a fifth straight league win.

Bohemians’ impressive restart, which has included a victory over faltering champions Dundalk, has moved the Phibsborough side to within two points of leaders and arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers who’ve dropped four points in failing to score in their last two games.

And though they’ve got Europe and an FAI Cup tie to contend with in between, next up in the league for Bohemians is a tantalising visit to Tallaght Stadium on Saturday week.

“I know you’ve got to ask me, but I’m not getting drawn into it,” said manager Long on any title aspirations.

“We’ll see. We’ll take it game by game and focus and concentrate on our own performances. We’re not really worried about what other teams do and where we sit in the table.

“It’s been a great restart for us. It’s now a big week for the club. It’s eight years since we’ve been in Europe.

“We’re up against Fehérvár of the Hungarian league. They are 250 places above us in the European club index so we’ve got a big task ahead of us on Thursday.

“We’re up against it there and then we’ve a game against Cabinteely on the Monday to negotiate before we can even entertain thoughts of Rovers in Tallaght.”

Unchanged for the third successive game, Bohemians went ahead courtesy of a freak goal on 16 minutes.

Left-back Anto Breslin’s floated cross from the touchline caught a swirl of wind to outfox Brendan Clarke and arc into the far corner of his net.

It was 2-0 on 23 minutes as the visitors were badly exposed from a set-piece.

Keith Ward whipped in a corner from the left. Andre Wright brushed off marker Lee Desmond all too easily as he scarcely had to jump to find the net with a cushioned header.

And with St Pat’s at sixes-and-sevens at the back, only a complete miskick from skipper Keith Buckley prevented Bohemians extending their lead.

Though St Pat’s showed some improvement from the restart, it was the home side who came closest to scoring in the second half with the impressive Kris Twardek crashing a 73rd minute shot off the crossbar.

BOHEMIANS: McGuinness; Lyons, Cornwall, Casey, Breslin; Grant, Buckley, Lunney, Twardek; Ward (Devoy, 64); Wright.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Clarke; Feely, McNally, Bermingham (Markey, 80), Desmond; Gibson, Forrester, Lennon (McClelland, 57), Benson, King (Doona, 73); Kelly (Rennie, 80).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).