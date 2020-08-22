Katie McCabe's Arsenal beaten by PSG in Champions League quarter-final

Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 20:22 PM

Arsenal Women’s Champions League dream was ended by Paris St Germain after a 2-1 quarter-final defeat.

Beth Mead’s goal had cancelled out an early PSG strike but Signe Bruun grabbed a late winner in the one-legged tie in San Sebastian.

PSG took the lead in the 15th minute when France’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto got away from her marker Leah Williamson at a corner and volleyed home at the near post.

PSG’s Signe Bruun, right, celebrates with Marie-Antoinette Katoto after scoring (Clive Brunskill/AP)

Kim Little should have equalised within two minutes from Noelle Maritz’s cut-back but she clipped her shot wide.

However, Arsenal did get back on level terms before half-time when Little played the ball through to England forward Mead on the edge of the box.

Mead looked slightly offside but with no VAR at the match the goal stood, the forward cutting inside and curling a superb shot inside the far post.

Arsenal’s Beth Mead, right, challenges for the ball with PSG’s Irene Paredes (Villar Lopez/AP)

PSG had a great opportunity to have gone back ahead midway through the second half when Kadidiatou Diani was played through on goal, but her finish was saved by the feet of Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger.

But with 14 minutes remaining Bruun, on as a substitute after a long spell out injured, got on the end of Katoto’s cross to bundle in the winner.

Republic of Ireland international Katie McCabe started at left-back for the Gunners.

In the semi-finals PSG will face Lyon, for whom Nikita Parris scored in a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich.

